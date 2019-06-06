RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Brett Johnson

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Redflow Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Brett Stuart Johnson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
29 May 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 May 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Fully paid ordinary shares - 600,000
|
|
Unlisted performance rights - 2,500,000
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
300,000
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$12,600
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Fully paid ordinary shares - 900,000
|
|
Unlisted performance rights - 2,500,000
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
1 for 2 Entitlement Offer @4.2 cents take up of full entitlement
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
NoDate of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade NA to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this NA provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
RedFlow Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 01:37:07 UTC