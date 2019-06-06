Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RedFlow Ltd    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LTD

(RFX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/06
0.043 AUD   +2.38%
05/28REDFLOW : raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer
PU
05/21REDFLOW : extends footprint with leading South African telco
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollouts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - David Knox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Redflow Limited

ABN:

49 130 227 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David John Wissler Knox

Date of last notice

25 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

NA

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

31 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

913,611

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

456,806

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$19,185.85

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,370,417

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

1 for 2 Entitlement Offer @4.2 cents take up of full entitlement

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

NoDate of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 01:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDFLOW LTD
05/28REDFLOW : raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer
PU
05/21REDFLOW : extends footprint with leading South African telco
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollouts
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollout
PU
05/07REDFLOW : Entitlement Offer - Extension of Closing Date
PU
04/24REDFLOW : Despatch of Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
04/16REDFLOW LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.042 AUD for 2 existing shares
FA
04/12REDFLOW : announces up to $15M entitlement offer
PU
03/26REDFLOW : aims to qualify its batteries for State-based adoption programs
PU
02/25REDFLOW : Response to Appendix 4C Query
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart REDFLOW LTD
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFLOW LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Managing Director
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Aird Chief Operating Officer & Director
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LTD-50.41%26
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.42%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.07%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.54%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION14.36%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.27%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About