RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Lindsay

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Redflow Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
John Lindsay
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
28 June 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
More Pink Bows Pty Ltd as trustee for
|
(including registered holder)
|
the Lindsay Super Fund A/C - the
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Director is a director and shareholder of
|
interest.
|
|
the trustee and a member of super fund.
|
|
Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd as trustee
|
|
for the John Lindsay Family Trust A/C
|
|
- the Director is a Director and
|
|
shareholder of the trustee and beneficiary
|
|
of the trust.
|
Date of change
|
1 October 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 104,001
|
|
Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 580,307
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 122,865
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
In lieu of net Director's fees of $4,632.00
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
for the period of 1 July to 30 September
|
valuation
|
|
2019
|
No. of securities held after change
|
More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 104,001
|
|
Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 703,172
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Issue of securities in lieu of net Director
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
fees for the period of 1 July to 30
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
September 2019 as approved by the
|
buy-back
|
|
shareholder at the AGM held on 26
|
|
November 2018
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
NoDate of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
RedFlow Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:02:02 UTC