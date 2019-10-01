Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RedFlow Ltd    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LTD

(RFX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/01
0.044 AUD   -2.22%
02:03aREDFLOW : Initial Director's Interest Notice - D Knox
PU
02:03aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Lindsay
PU
02:03aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice- J Macdonald
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Lindsay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:03am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Redflow Limited

ABN:

49 130 227 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Lindsay

Date of last notice

28 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd as trustee for

(including registered holder)

the Lindsay Super Fund A/C - the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director is a director and shareholder of

interest.

the trustee and a member of super fund.

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd as trustee

for the John Lindsay Family Trust A/C

- the Director is a Director and

shareholder of the trustee and beneficiary

of the trust.

Date of change

1 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 104,001

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 580,307

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 122,865

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Legal/69130391_2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

In lieu of net Director's fees of $4,632.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

for the period of 1 July to 30 September

valuation

2019

No. of securities held after change

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 104,001

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 703,172

Nature of change

Issue of securities in lieu of net Director

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

fees for the period of 1 July to 30

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

September 2019 as approved by the

buy-back

shareholder at the AGM held on 26

November 2018

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

NoDate of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Legal/69130391_2

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDFLOW LTD
02:03aREDFLOW : Initial Director's Interest Notice - D Knox
PU
02:03aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Lindsay
PU
02:03aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice- J Macdonald
PU
02:03aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Johnson
PU
01:58aREDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice - D Brant
PU
09/25REDFLOW : New Redflow partner predicts battery boom as WA solar tariffs end
PU
09/19REDFLOW : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
09/17REDFLOW : to deliver ZBM2 batteries for telco mobile phone tower sites in South ..
PU
08/29REDFLOW : receives order for ZBM2 batteries to power rural microgrid in North We..
PU
06/28REDFLOW : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Macdonald
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 41,1 M
Chart REDFLOW LTD
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFLOW LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Aird Chief Operating Officer & Director
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LTD-46.87%28
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.14%75 453
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.80%47 592
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.90%40 843
NIDEC CORPORATION22.27%39 595
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.10%34 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group