RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - John Lindsay

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity: Redflow Limited

ABN: 49 130 227 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director John Lindsay Date of last notice 17 September 2018 (Initial Interest Notice)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest More Pink Bows Pty Ltd as trustee for (including registered holder) the Lindsay Super Fund A/C - the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Director is a director and shareholder of interest. the trustee and a member of super fund. Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd as trustee for the John Lindsay Family Trust A/C - the Director is a director and shareholder of the trustee and beneficiary of the trust. Date of change 31 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 69,334 Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 257,936 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 34,667 Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 128,968 Number disposed Nil