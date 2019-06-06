Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RedFlow Ltd    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LTD

(RFX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/06
0.043 AUD   +2.38%
05/28REDFLOW : raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer
PU
05/21REDFLOW : extends footprint with leading South African telco
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollouts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RedFlow : Change of Director's Interest Notice - John Lindsay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Redflow Limited

ABN:

49 130 227 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Lindsay

Date of last notice

17 September 2018 (Initial Interest Notice)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd as trustee for

(including registered holder)

the Lindsay Super Fund A/C - the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director is a director and shareholder of

interest.

the trustee and a member of super fund.

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd as trustee

for the John Lindsay Family Trust A/C

- the Director is a director and

shareholder of the trustee and beneficiary

of the trust.

Date of change

31 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 69,334

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 257,936

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 34,667

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 128,968

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Legal/68484545_1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - $1,456.01

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - $5,416.56

valuation

No. of securities held after change

More Pink Bows Pty Ltd - 104,001

Adelaide Internet Pty Ltd - 386,904

Nature of change

1 for 2 Entitlement Offer @4.2 cents take

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

up of full entitlement

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

NoDate of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDFLOW LTD
05/28REDFLOW : raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer
PU
05/21REDFLOW : extends footprint with leading South African telco
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollouts
PU
05/21REDFLOW : Soul Energy partners with Redflow for infrastructure rollout
PU
05/07REDFLOW : Entitlement Offer - Extension of Closing Date
PU
04/24REDFLOW : Despatch of Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
04/16REDFLOW LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.042 AUD for 2 existing shares
FA
04/12REDFLOW : announces up to $15M entitlement offer
PU
03/26REDFLOW : aims to qualify its batteries for State-based adoption programs
PU
02/25REDFLOW : Response to Appendix 4C Query
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart REDFLOW LTD
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFLOW LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Managing Director
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Aird Chief Operating Officer & Director
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LTD-50.41%26
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.42%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.07%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.54%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION14.36%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.27%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About