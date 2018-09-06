RedFlow : Market Update

RedFlow Limited

ACN 130 227 271

6 September 2018

REDFLOW LIMITED (ASX: RFX) SEPTEMBER 2018 MARKET UPDATE

Battery Production

Redflow Limited ACN 130 227 271 (the Company) is pleased to report that its new factory in Thailand successfully produced 78 zinc-bromine flow batteries in the month of August 2018.

Redflow reports that quality metrics across key production processes continue to show good results and high yields. The Company now employs more than 70 people in Thailand, and is pleased by the high level of employee engagement, low staff turnover and quality of work.

Redflow Managing Director and CEO Tim Harris said the Company was pleased with progress. "We are targeting an increase in production to 150 batteries per month in December and are balancing production with expected orders and inventory requirements to best manage cash flow," he said.

"Redflow reiterates its advice that the factory can ramp up production to 250 batteries per month when commercially required. Our primary focus is on producing quality batteries, then scaling up production to meet customer demand and, as that growth occurs, driving cost-downs from the manufacturing process. We are very satisfied with our progress and quality metrics and we have now established the foundations for a steady production ramp up in the coming months. We will keep the market informed of progress."

Redflow batteries produced in the Company's Thai facility have already been received in Australia. Another shipment is in transit to meet customer demand in South Africa. Redflow has also used batteries from Thailand to fulfil its largest-ever order, from New Zealand-based Hitech Solutions, which is using them to provide energy storage for a new digital television network in Fiji.

New Redflow Training Regime

Redflow also announces that it is partnering with leading Queensland training company EIM Training to provide training for its current and future installation partners on how to deploy and configure its ZBM2 and ZCell batteries for a range of energy storage applications. EIM Training, a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) that meets standards agreed to by Federal and State Governments in Australia, has for eight years held the Preferred Queensland Supplier (PQS) contract from the Queensland State Government.

EIM Training will deliver a Redflow-specific training program every month from its campus on the Gold Coast. The two-day program, which will be authorised by Redflow, will cover the design, installation, maintenance and fault-find elements of its batteries. The program's first intake is scheduled for October.

Mr Harris said the new training program was part of the process of re-establishing the Company's sales, training, implementation and aftersales support infrastructure. "With a predictable supply of quality batteries coming from our new factory in Thailand ready for delivery in the coming months, we can now support and grow our partner channel, both in Australia and internationally," he said.

ENDS

27 Counihan Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Brisbane, QLD 4073 Australia

Tel.: +61 7 3376 0008 Fax: +61 7 3376 3751www.redflow.com