RedFlow : RFX 1H19 Investor Presentation

Redflow

1H19 Results

26th February 2019

redflow

sustainable energy storage

Table of contents

1. Company Summary

2. Manufacturing Update

3. Commercialisation Strategy

4. 1H19 Financials

5. Priorities For 2019

6. Appendices

Company Overview

Established in 2005. Listed on ASX in 2010 (ASX:RFX)

Redflow designs and manufactures zinc-bromine flow batteries

Headquartered in Australia. Company owned manufacturing facility in Thailand

Batteries currently deployed in nine countries

QLD (Corporate Head Office Brisbane) SA (Office in Adelaide)

VIC, NSW, TAS

Redflow is positioned to redefine energy storage in our target markets

1H19 Key Highlights

• Thailand factory now established and producing high quality batteries

• Produced 150 batteries in Dec 18.

• Scalable model for immediate demand (250 batteries/month). Moderate capex to scale factory to 54 MWh facility

• 30% Cost-down program underway and ISO9001 accreditation targeted for June 2019

• Momentum growing - initial orders across telco, commercial and industrial and micro grid markets

• Attractive and growing sales pipeline - targeting volume opportunities following initial deployment

• Ability to extend current customer and partner ecosystem into adjacent markets and customers

• Revamped Board and management team focused on commercialisation

• Managing Director, Chief Commercial Officer, CFO and Chief Deployment Officer recruited in last 12m

• Directors with deep technology and manufacturing experience recruited Sept/Oct 2018

• Investment in core capabilities required for sales growth and customer support

• Ongoing investment in R&D to maintain industry leadership and battery performance

• Key projects include Gen3 stack, new electronics and tank design - 30% cost down