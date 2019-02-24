RedFlow : RFX H1 FY19 Investor Briefing Announcement

ASX Announcement

25 February 2019

INVESTOR BRIEFING

Following the release of Redflow Limited's (ASX: RFX) 1H19 results on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, the company will be hosting a briefing for investors and analysts at 2.00pm (AEDT).

Participate Main Conference Details:

To pre-register for the briefing and avoid a queue while calling, please register at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/RedFlow-877569-invite.html

If you are unable to pre-register, at the time of the call please dial one of the numbers below and provide the conference ID: 877569 to the operator.

Australia Toll Free: Australia Local:

1 800 558 698 +61 02 9007 3187

For further information contact:

Corporate Investors Media Tim Harris Orla Keegan John Harris 07 3376 0008 02 8097 1201 08 8431 4000 tim.harris@redflow.com orla.keegan@marketeye.com.au john@impress.com.au About Redflow

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCell and ZBM2,Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting

batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

-- end --

