RedFlow : RFX H1 FY19 Investor Briefing Announcement

02/24/2019 | 09:12pm EST

ASX Announcement

25 February 2019

INVESTOR BRIEFING

Following the release of Redflow Limited's (ASX: RFX) 1H19 results on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, the company will be hosting a briefing for investors and analysts at 2.00pm (AEDT).

Participate Main Conference Details:

To pre-register for the briefing and avoid a queue while calling, please register at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/RedFlow-877569-invite.html

If you are unable to pre-register, at the time of the call please dial one of the numbers below and provide the conference ID: 877569 to the operator.

Australia Toll Free: Australia Local:

1 800 558 698 +61 02 9007 3187

For further information contact:

Corporate

Investors

Media

Tim Harris

Orla Keegan

John Harris

07 3376 0008

02 8097 1201

08 8431 4000

tim.harris@redflow.com

orla.keegan@marketeye.com.au

john@impress.com.au

About Redflow

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCell and ZBM2,Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting

batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

-- end --

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 02:11:08 UTC
