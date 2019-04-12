Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RedFlow Ltd    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LTD

(RFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/12
0.048 AUD   -21.31%
01:58aREDFLOW : announces up to $15M entitlement offer
PU
03/26REDFLOW : aims to qualify its batteries for State-based adoption programs
PU
02/25REDFLOW : Response to Appendix 4C Query
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redflow : announces up to $15M entitlement offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:58am EDT

Redflow Limited has today announced a pro-rata, non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $15 million (before offer costs) to fund its business plan and execute on its strategy to deliver sales.

As well as providing Redflow with working capital to be applied towards funding the Company's disclosed business plan and objectives, Redflow intends to use the net proceeds of the equity raising to:

  • invest in sales, business development, support infrastructure and general working capital activities;
  • support cost down initiatives, product development and research activities;
  • fund supply chain raw materials and finished goods inventory; and
  • provide capital for the Company's cost down projects and process optimisation opportunities.

The entitlement offer will open on Wednesday, April 24, and close on Friday, May 10. Details of the offer and associated documents were announced to the Australian Securities Commission and can be found on the ASX Announcements page of the Redflow website.

Redflow will provide an online application process for this entitlement offer by April 24, so please keep an eye on this page for further details.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 05:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDFLOW LTD
01:58aREDFLOW : announces up to $15M entitlement offer
PU
03/26REDFLOW : aims to qualify its batteries for State-based adoption programs
PU
02/25REDFLOW : Response to Appendix 4C Query
PU
02/25REDFLOW : on growth trajectory after emerging from a two-year turnaround
PU
02/25REDFLOW : RFX 1H19 Investor Presentation
PU
02/25REDFLOW : RFX 1H19 Investor Briefing Announcement
PU
02/25REDFLOW : Appendix 4D & 1H19 Financial Report
PU
02/24REDFLOW : RFX H1 FY19 Investor Briefing Announcement
PU
02/12REDFLOW : batteries supply energy for remote Thai village
PU
2018REDFLOW : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart REDFLOW LTD
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Managing Director
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Aird Chief Operating Officer & Director
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LTD-29.07%31
KEYENCE CORPORATION32.01%77 429
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE22.74%47 813
EMERSON ELECTRIC19.05%43 718
NIDEC CORPORATION29.68%40 442
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.04%34 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About