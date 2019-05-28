Redflow : raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer

Redflow Limited ACN 130 227 271

29 May 2019

Redflow successfully raises $8.4 million from Entitlement Offer

Participation rate reflects strong shareholder support

Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX; Redflow or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its 1 for 2 pro-rata,non-renounceable entitlement offer announced on 12 April 2019 (Entitlement Offer).

The Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 May 2019 and was well supported, with shareholders applying for 199,892,704 shares raising $8,395,493. The take up represented approximately 56% of the total shares offered with 156,419,027 shares not taken up.

The shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer are expected to be issued on Friday, 31 May 2019, with normal trading of new shares to commence on Monday, 3 June 2019.

Redflow Managing Director & CEO Tim Harris said the successful capital raise reflected strong ongoing shareholder support for the Company, "Redflow has made significant progress delivering on its growth strategy to commercialise its world-leading Australian developed zinc bromine flow battery technology," he said.

"As can be seen from this month's announcements across China, Australasia and South Africa, we are steadily gaining market traction which is supported by our scalable high-quality manufacturing facility in Thailand. The funds raised will support the Company to execute and accelerate its business plan in our target markets. On behalf of Redflow's Directors, I would like to thank all our shareholders who participated in the Entitlement Offer for their continued support as we realise the exciting potential of our world-leading zinc bromine flow technology."

For further information please contact:

Corporate Investors Media Tim Harris Ronn Bechler John Harris 07 3376 0008 03 9591 8901 08 8431 4000 tim.harris@redflow.com ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au john@impress.com.au

About Redflow www.redflow.com

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc- bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

