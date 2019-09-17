Redflow : to deliver ZBM2 batteries for telco mobile phone tower sites in South Africa

Australianenergystorage company RedflowLimited(ASX: RFX) haswonan ordertoprovide68 ZBM2 zinc-bromine flow batteriesfor atleast 20mobile phonetowersitesinSouthAfricaownedbyoneof Africa's leading telecommunicationcompanies.

Thecompany,whichprovides telecommunication servicestomillionsofcustomersacrossanumberof Africancountries, decidedto deployRedflowbatteriesinits infrastructureaftersuccessfullytesting ZBM2batteriesinaproofofconcept trial.Deploymentisscheduledtobeginthismonth.Redflow expectstoreceiverevenuefromtheorder this calendar year, whichhasacommercialgrossmargin.

Thislatestsale extendsthepresenceofRedflow batteriesin SouthAfricaafterlastyear's announcementthat ithadsold32 zinc-bromineflowbatteriestoprovidestandby energy storagefor remotely-locatedmobilephone towers in SouthAfrica.

ThisneworderforZBM2batteriesisthroughRedflow'sSouthAfricanpartnerMobax,whichwillbe responsiblefortheinstallation andon-goingsupport ofthebatteriesunderitsfieldservicesagreement withthemobilephone company.Redflow'slong-timeSouthAfricandistributorandsolar integrator, SpecializedSolarSolutions,willprovidefirst-levelin-countrysupporttoMobax.

Mobaxwill commence deploymentofRedflowbatteriesatmobile base stationsthatarecurrently poweredbydieselgenerators. TheZBM2batteries will reduce operational costs throughless diesel use,lowerfueldeliverycoststoremotelocationsandlessfrequent generatorservicing.

UsingRedflow batteriestoreduce diesel use willalsolowercarbontaxliabilities arising fromSouth Africa's newcarbonpollution reduction regulations, which came into forceonJune1thisyear.

MobaxChiefOperatingOfficerMarisVan WyksaidMobaxwasdelightedtoextenditspartnershipwith Redflowthroughwiderdeploymentofthecompany's innovativezinc-bromineflowbattery technologyin SouthAfrica'stelecommunications market. 'As wellasdelivering substantialopex(operational expenditure)savings,theZBM2batteryoffersmanybenefitsintheSouthAfricanenvironmentincluding itslong operatinglifeandtemperature resilience,' hesaid.

'Wearealsoconfident that theZBM2battery,which weighs about240kg and has no secondaryresale value,will beless prone totheftthanconventional batteries.Thesearechallengesfaced by other telecommunications companies throughoutAfrica,sowesee thisasasignificant opportunity.'

RedflowManagingDirectorandCEOTimHarrissaidthis latestSouthAfricanorderdemonstratedthe valuethatzinc-bromine flow batteries offeredtothe telecommunicationssectorinternationally.'Energy storageformobilephone towersisawell-establishedmarketglobally,'he said.

'Todate,ithasfacedhighoperatingcosts throughtheuseofdieselgeneratorsand three-year replacementcyclesforlead-acidbatteries- ormorefrequentlyifthesebatteries are stolenfor their recyclingvalue.With a10-yearwarrantyandtheft-resistant features,ourZBM2zinc-bromineflow batteriessolve these problems, delivering long-life,hard-workingenergystoragein warmclimatic conditions.

'Thislatestorder demonstrates Redflow's progress towards supplyingthismarket opportunity.'

About Redflow

