REDFLOW LTD

(RFX)
Redflow : to deliver ZBM2 batteries for telco mobile phone tower sites in South Africa

09/17/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Australianenergystorage company RedflowLimited(ASX: RFX) haswonan ordertoprovide68 ZBM2 zinc-bromine flow batteriesfor atleast 20mobile phonetowersitesinSouthAfricaownedbyoneof Africa's leading telecommunicationcompanies.

Thecompany,whichprovides telecommunication servicestomillionsofcustomersacrossanumberof Africancountries, decidedto deployRedflowbatteriesinits infrastructureaftersuccessfullytesting ZBM2batteriesinaproofofconcept trial.Deploymentisscheduledtobeginthismonth.Redflow expectstoreceiverevenuefromtheorder this calendar year, whichhasacommercialgrossmargin.

Thislatestsale extendsthepresenceofRedflow batteriesin SouthAfricaafterlastyear's announcementthat ithadsold32 zinc-bromineflowbatteriestoprovidestandby energy storagefor remotely-locatedmobilephone towers in SouthAfrica.

ThisneworderforZBM2batteriesisthroughRedflow'sSouthAfricanpartnerMobax,whichwillbe responsiblefortheinstallation andon-goingsupport ofthebatteriesunderitsfieldservicesagreement withthemobilephone company.Redflow'slong-timeSouthAfricandistributorandsolar integrator, SpecializedSolarSolutions,willprovidefirst-levelin-countrysupporttoMobax.

Mobaxwill commence deploymentofRedflowbatteriesatmobile base stationsthatarecurrently poweredbydieselgenerators. TheZBM2batteries will reduce operational costs throughless diesel use,lowerfueldeliverycoststoremotelocationsandlessfrequent generatorservicing.

UsingRedflow batteriestoreduce diesel use willalsolowercarbontaxliabilities arising fromSouth Africa's newcarbonpollution reduction regulations, which came into forceonJune1thisyear.

MobaxChiefOperatingOfficerMarisVan WyksaidMobaxwasdelightedtoextenditspartnershipwith Redflowthroughwiderdeploymentofthecompany's innovativezinc-bromineflowbattery technologyin SouthAfrica'stelecommunications market. 'As wellasdelivering substantialopex(operational expenditure)savings,theZBM2batteryoffersmanybenefitsintheSouthAfricanenvironmentincluding itslong operatinglifeandtemperature resilience,' hesaid.

'Wearealsoconfident that theZBM2battery,which weighs about240kg and has no secondaryresale value,will beless prone totheftthanconventional batteries.Thesearechallengesfaced by other telecommunications companies throughoutAfrica,sowesee thisasasignificant opportunity.'

RedflowManagingDirectorandCEOTimHarrissaidthis latestSouthAfricanorderdemonstratedthe valuethatzinc-bromine flow batteries offeredtothe telecommunicationssectorinternationally.'Energy storageformobilephone towersisawell-establishedmarketglobally,'he said.

'Todate,ithasfacedhighoperatingcosts throughtheuseofdieselgeneratorsand three-year replacementcyclesforlead-acidbatteries- ormorefrequentlyifthesebatteries are stolenfor their recyclingvalue.With a10-yearwarrantyandtheft-resistant features,ourZBM2zinc-bromineflow batteriessolve these problems, delivering long-life,hard-workingenergystoragein warmclimatic conditions.

'Thislatestorder demonstrates Redflow's progress towards supplyingthismarket opportunity.'

About Redflow

RedflowLimited,a publicly-listedAustraliancompany(ASX:RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flowbatteriesthattoleratedailyhardworkinharsh conditions. MarketedasZCellandZBM2,Redflow batteriesare designedforhighcycle-rate,long time-base stationary energy storage applications inthe residential,commercial&industrialandtelecommunications sectors, andarescalable fromasingle batteryinstallation throughtogrid-scaledeployments.Redflowbatteriesare sold, installedand maintainedbyaninternationalnetwork ofenergy systemintegrators. Redflow's smart,self-protecting batteriesofferuniqueadvantages including secure remotemanagement,100 percent dailydepthof discharge,tolerance ofhighambienttemperatures,asimple recycling path,nopropensityforthermal runawayandsustainedenergydelivery throughouttheiroperatinglife.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:06:03 UTC
