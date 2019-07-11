Redhall : Cancellation - Redhall Group Plc

C a n c e l l a t i o n ‐ R e d h a l l G r o u p P l c
11 July 2019
NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
REDHALL GROUP PLC
2138002YIJ9YZT6UBE10
ORDINARY(0111203)(GB0001112035) REDL GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001
SHARES OF 0.01P
EACH, FULLY PAID
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's administrator on 0113 24455514.
