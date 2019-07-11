Redhall : Cancellation - Redhall Group Plc

C a n c e l l a t i o n ‐ R e d h a l l G r o u p P l c

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

REDHALL GROUP PLC

2138002YIJ9YZT6UBE10

ORDINARY(0111203)(GB0001112035) REDL GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

SHARES OF 0.01P

EACH, FULLY PAID

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's administrator on 0113 24455514.

