REDHALL GROUP PLC    RHL   GB0001112035

REDHALL GROUP PLC

(RHL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 02:30:00 am
1.6 GBp   --.--%
02:33aREDHALL : Cancellation - Redhall Group Plc
PU
06/10REDHALL GROU : Redhall Group
PU
06/10REDHALL : Appointment of Administrators
PU
News 
Official Publications

Redhall : Cancellation - Redhall Group Plc

0
07/11/2019 | 02:33am EDT

C a n c e l l a t i o n ‐ R e d h a l l G r o u p P l c

Released : 11/07/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1257F

AIM

11 July 2019

NOTICE

11/07/2019 07:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

REDHALL GROUP PLC

2138002YIJ9YZT6UBE10

ORDINARY(0111203)(GB0001112035) REDL GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

SHARES OF 0.01P

EACH, FULLY PAID

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's administrator on 0113 24455514.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

AMOLBLFFKDFEBBD

Disclaimer

Redhall Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:32:02 UTC
