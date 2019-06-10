Redhall Grou : Redhall Group

Redhall Group
Released : 10/06/2019 17:30
RNS Number : 7323B
FTSE Russell
10 June 2019
Redhall Group (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
10 June 2019
Following the continued suspension and appointment of administrators for Redhall Group (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
Start of Trading
|
FTSE AIM All-Share Index
|
13 June 2019
|
|
