Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redhall Group Plc    RHL   GB0001112035

REDHALL GROUP PLC

(RHL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 02:30:00 am
1.6 GBp   --.--%
12:38pREDHALL GROU : Redhall Group
PU
11:33aREDHALL : Appointment of Administrators
PU
05/28REDHALL : Intention to appoint administrators
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Redhall Grou : Redhall Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Redhall Group

Released : 10/06/2019 17:30

RNS Number : 7323B

FTSE Russell

10 June 2019

Redhall Group (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

10 June 2019

Following the continued suspension and appointment of administrators for Redhall Group (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE AIM All-Share Index

13 June 2019

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+ 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0

Hong Kong

+ 8 5 2 2 1 6 4

3 3 3 3

Japan

+ 8 1

3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6

London

+44

(0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+ 1 8 6 6 5 5 1

0 6 1 7

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSEBLFFKQFZBBE

Disclaimer

Redhall Group plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDHALL GROUP PLC
12:38pREDHALL GROU : Redhall Group
PU
11:33aREDHALL : Appointment of Administrators
PU
05/28REDHALL : Intention to appoint administrators
PU
05/24REDHALL : Trading update and Suspension of trading on AIM
PU
05/24REDHALL : Suspension - Redhall Group plc
PU
05/01REDHALL : Trading Update
PU
02/12REDHALL : Posting of Annual Report
PU
02/11REDHALL : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
01/31REDHALL : Preliminary Results
PU
2018REDHALL : Full Year Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 39,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 5,20 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,00x
Capitalization 5,33 M
Chart REDHALL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Redhall Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Haworth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martyn John Everett Chairman
Simon Philip Comer Finance Director & Director
James Dominic Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan M. Oatley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDHALL GROUP PLC-59.49%7
TOPBUILD CORP83.82%2 754
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB32.54%1 681
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC60.73%1 572
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL STRUCTURE17.62%813
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG-0.64%463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About