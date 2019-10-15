RedHawk : Launches New Corporate Website

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website at https://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com/. The new site features a streamlined redesign, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information for investors and customers alike.

The comprehensive new website brings together information about the RedHawk family of companies into one site. The revamped website encompasses all of RedHawk's operations including customer access to order the SANDD mini™, the Company's newly released needle incineration device.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our investors and customers who are looking to better understand the breadth of RedHawk's products and services," said G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk Interim Chief Executive Officer. "The website redesign truly brings together all of our business units in one place, enabling each visitor to have the same experience and access to all of our Company information, including a customer friendly experience to purchase our products. Now that the new website has officially launched, we intend to continue expanding the information about our companies, products, corporate strategy and other important events."

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sellsthe Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

