Redrow : COVID-19 Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday 20 April 2020

REDROW plc

COVID-19 Update

Redrow plc is providing a further update to that issued on 9 April 2020, on actions being taken to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business.

Banking

Further to the statement on 9 April that Redrow has been confirmed as an eligible issuer for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility with an issuer limit of £300m, we are pleased to announce Redrow has also now successfully concluded negotiations with its six relationship banks regarding the request for £100m additional funding under its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The company now has £350m of committed facilities under the RCF which matures at the end of December 2022.

Board Update

As a consequence of the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the business and the housebuilding industry, John Tutte has agreed to delay the step back to non-executive Chairman from 30th June until the company's AGM in November 2020. John will support the senior management team to ensure an orderly return to operations when the business is satisfied it is safe to do so. It remains John's intention to retire from the Board ahead of the AGM in 2021. As previously announced, Matthew Pratt will take up the position of Group Chief Executive with effect from 1st July 2020.

Enquiries:

Redrow plc

John Tutte, Executive Chairman 01244 527411 Barbara Richmond, Group Finance Director 01244 527411 Instinctif Partners 0207 457 2020 Mark Garraway 07771 860938 James Gray 07814 379412

LEI Number:

2138008WJZBBA7EYEL28

Announcement Classification:

3.1: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State