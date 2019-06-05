Log in
REDROW PLC

(RDW)
06/05 11:30:00 am
559.5 GBp   +0.63%
REDROW : Graduate Community Project
PU
Redrow : Graduate Community Project

0
06/05/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Redrow 2018 Graduates

need your help...

St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary School in Aldridge is a small, suburban school with a large number of pupils. They rely on PTA and local support to help with their facilities, and with budgets tight some underused areas of the school grounds have become dated and overgrown.

Redrow, a FTSE 250 housebuilder with over

Our Plan

Formulate a full site layout. The school will then be consulted on the appropriate

1facilities and designs that are within our capabilities.

Interact with

Raise awareness

Complete the

students to ensure

of the project

transformation

that their ideas and

with both parents

between Monday

suggestions can be

and Redrow's

22nd and Friday

feasibly attained and

employees,

26th July in order to

2

3

4

implemented.

contractors and

minimise classroom

external partners

disruption.

in order to secure

donations,

sponsorship and

materials.

2000 employees, takes great pride in developing thriving communities, valuing people and building responsibly.

We're always keen to engage with local communities which is why we have been tasked with the mission of transforming an underused area of the school grounds into an outdoor welfare & educational space.

HERE'S HOW

YOU CAN HELP...

We are to use our ingenuity, creativity and knowledge to complete this project on a £0 budget.

Our Intention

We're entirely reliant on donations, sponsorships and goodwill to make this transformation happen!

Our aim is to transform a space that was once an outdoor classroom into an area that can be used as a tranquil and comfortable place for children to learn, relax and find serenity.

Our emphasis will be providing for students who, even at a young age, need help, support

Things we need:

  • Plants and any garden items
  • Trade vouchers
  • Ground cover (bark / gravel)
  • Tool / equipment usage
  • Storage box / tinkering table
  • Willow tunnel
  • Any other donations would be welcome too!

and facilities centred on positive mental health.

Therefore, our goal is to regenerate this underused area into a breakout zone for children who may have behavioural difficulties, or simply need some alone time with a teacher. Part of this space will keep its original function as an outdoor classroom to be used when weather and circumstances permit.

If you think you can help us, please get in touch - details below.

Stuart Walter

Sonal Haja

Land and Planning Graduate

Communications Graduate

Mobile: 07776 660404

Mobile: 07990 480493

Email: stuart.walter@redrow.co.uk

Email: sonal.haja@redrow.co.uk

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:37:09 UTC
