Redrow : Graduate Community Project

St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary School in Aldridge is a small, suburban school with a large number of pupils. They rely on PTA and local support to help with their facilities, and with budgets tight some underused areas of the school grounds have become dated and overgrown.
Redrow, a FTSE 250 housebuilder with over
Our Plan
Formulate a full site layout. The school will then be consulted on the appropriate
1facilities and designs that are within our capabilities.
Interact with
Raise awareness
Complete the
students to ensure
of the project
transformation
that their ideas and
with both parents
between Monday
suggestions can be
and Redrow's
22nd and Friday
feasibly attained and
employees,
26th July in order to
2
3
4
implemented.
contractors and
minimise classroom
external partners
disruption.
in order to secure
donations,
sponsorship and
materials.
2000 employees, takes great pride in developing thriving communities, valuing people and building responsibly.
We're always keen to engage with local communities which is why we have been tasked with the mission of transforming an underused area of the school grounds into an outdoor welfare & educational space.
HERE'S HOW
YOU CAN HELP...
We are to use our ingenuity, creativity and knowledge to complete this project on a £0 budget.
Our Intention
We're entirely reliant on donations, sponsorships and goodwill to make this transformation happen!
Our aim is to transform a space that was once an outdoor classroom into an area that can be used as a tranquil and comfortable place for children to learn, relax and find serenity.
Our emphasis will be providing for students who, even at a young age, need help, support
Things we need:
Plants and any garden items
Trade vouchers
Ground cover (bark / gravel)
Tool / equipment usage
Storage box / tinkering table
Willow tunnel
Any other donations would be welcome too!
and facilities centred on positive mental health.
Therefore, our goal is to regenerate this underused area into a breakout zone for children who may have behavioural difficulties, or simply need some alone time with a teacher. Part of this space will keep its original function as an outdoor classroom to be used when weather and circumstances permit.
If you think you can help us, please get in touch - details below.