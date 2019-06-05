Redrow : Graduate Community Project 0 06/05/2019 | 12:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Redrow 2018 Graduates need your help... St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary School in Aldridge is a small, suburban school with a large number of pupils. They rely on PTA and local support to help with their facilities, and with budgets tight some underused areas of the school grounds have become dated and overgrown. Redrow, a FTSE 250 housebuilder with over Our Plan Formulate a full site layout. The school will then be consulted on the appropriate 1facilities and designs that are within our capabilities. Interact with Raise awareness Complete the students to ensure of the project transformation that their ideas and with both parents between Monday suggestions can be and Redrow's 22nd and Friday feasibly attained and employees, 26th July in order to 2 3 4 implemented. contractors and minimise classroom external partners disruption. in order to secure donations, sponsorship and materials. 2000 employees, takes great pride in developing thriving communities, valuing people and building responsibly. We're always keen to engage with local communities which is why we have been tasked with the mission of transforming an underused area of the school grounds into an outdoor welfare & educational space. HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP... We are to use our ingenuity, creativity and knowledge to complete this project on a £0 budget. Our Intention We're entirely reliant on donations, sponsorships and goodwill to make this transformation happen! Our aim is to transform a space that was once an outdoor classroom into an area that can be used as a tranquil and comfortable place for children to learn, relax and find serenity. Our emphasis will be providing for students who, even at a young age, need help, support Things we need: Plants and any garden items

Trade vouchers

Ground cover (bark / gravel)

Tool / equipment usage Storage box / tinkering table

Willow tunnel

Any other donations would be welcome too! and facilities centred on positive mental health. Therefore, our goal is to regenerate this underused area into a breakout zone for children who may have behavioural difficulties, or simply need some alone time with a teacher. Part of this space will keep its original function as an outdoor classroom to be used when weather and circumstances permit. If you think you can help us, please get in touch - details below. Stuart Walter Sonal Haja Land and Planning Graduate Communications Graduate Mobile: 07776 660404 Mobile: 07990 480493 Email: stuart.walter@redrow.co.uk Email: sonal.haja@redrow.co.uk Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Redrow plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:37:09 UTC 0 Latest news on REDROW PLC 12:38p REDROW : Graduate Community Project PU