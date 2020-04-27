Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redrow plc    RDW   GB00BG11K365

REDROW PLC

(RDW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/24 11:35:48 am
457 GBp   +1.92%
02:43aREDROW : to reopen construction sites next month
RE
02:08aREDROW : Trading Update
PU
04/20REDROW : COVID-19 Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redrow : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:08am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday 27 April 2020

REDROW plc

Trading Update

Phased return to construction

Redrow announced the orderly and safe closure of all of its sites on 27th March 2020 and decided not to reopen until it was safe to return to work and it could rely upon a functioning supply chain. Since then, the Government have made it clear they would like to see construction sites operating provided they can do so safely with stringent social distancing measures in place.

Redrow is now satisfied these conditions can be met over the next two weeks and therefore intends to commence mobilising sites week commencing 11th May 2020 with a phased return to construction on 18th May 2020. Mobilisation will include putting robust social distancing protocols and physical measures in place.

We have developed rigorous social distancing protocols that will be supported by strict arrangements to ensure they are consistently applied. In particular, we will have an e-learning module for all Redrow employees, induction videos for contractors, appointed Covid Supervisors for each site and enhanced signage and PPE.

Additionally, our advanced IT systems allow us to communicate remotely with our contractors and customers. Our tablet-based quality management system records and monitors work and directly notifies contractors of any issues that need to be addressed. Our My Redrow portal gives customers access to make appointments, to complete reservations online and to choose options and upgrades.

Throughout the past month, we have been working closely with our material suppliers to understand their production plans and liaising with our sub-contractors to ensure all the resources we need will be available to match our phased return to construction.

Returning to normal trading

Net reservations have been running at very low levels since the lockdown was imposed. Important to a return to more normal trading conditions will be a relaxation of the Government's ongoing advice about moving home, which currently recommends deferring any move unless there is no alternative, and the reopening of sales complexes that remain closed under lockdown restrictions. We will be guided by our customers to judge if it is safe for them to move.

Strong Balance Sheet and Order Book

Redrow has a strong balance sheet. In the month of April, the business generated £62m of cash from legal completions. In addition, as part of our measures to protect our cash flow, a number of land payments have been successfully deferred into 2021 and later. As a result, net debt at the end of June is now expected to be c.£200m. We have recently extended our Revolving Credit Facility to £350m and we have been accepted as an issuer under the Government's CCFF with an issuer limit of £300m. We also have an order book of over £1.3bn, of which £0.9bn is contracted.

John Tutte, Executive Chairman said, 'The safety and welfare of our workforce and customers is our main priority. I am grateful to my colleagues and our supply chain partners for the exceptional work they continue to undertake to ensure we can make a measured, responsible and safe return to work next month'.

Enquiries:

Redrow plc

John Tutte, Executive Chairman

01244 527411

Barbara Richmond, Group Finance Director

01244 527411

Instinctif Partners

0207 457 2020

Mark Garraway

07771 860938

James Gray

07814 379412

LEI Number:

2138008WJZBBA7EYEL28

Announcement Classification:

3.1: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REDROW PLC
02:43aREDROW : to reopen construction sites next month
RE
02:08aREDROW : Trading Update
PU
04/20REDROW : COVID-19 Update
PU
04/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs best week since 2009 on hopes of crisis ea..
RE
03/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 skids after PM Johnson gets coronavirus
RE
03/27REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow in talks with banks, Bank of England for financing
RE
03/05REDROW PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019REDROW : AGM Statement
PU
2019REDROW : Directorate Change
PU
2019REDROW : Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 802 M
EBIT 2020 301 M
Net income 2020 288 M
Finance 2020 140 M
Yield 2020 3,49%
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 547 M
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 613,73  GBp
Last Close Price 451,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Frederick Tutte Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Pratt Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barbara May Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Thomas Lyons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDROW PLC-39.46%1 908
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-1.25%16 284
D.R. HORTON, INC.-22.39%14 999
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.36%11 172
PERSIMMON-18.63%8 619
PULTEGROUP, INC.-33.92%6 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group