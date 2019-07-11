Redrow : Apprentice of the Year 2019 Nomination Form

Name and role of person nominating

Please give as many examples as possible on the categories below. Email your completed form to learning@redrow.co.uk or send to L&D team, Redrow House, Kinsall Green, Wilnecote, Tamworth, Staffordshire, B77 5PX.

All nominations must be received by Friday 2nd August, 2019. Winners will be announced at awards on 13th September.

Discipline and Attitude

Do they follow Health & Safety procedures. Do they arrive in work on time / stay late? Do they have a positive 'can do' attitude? Please comment

Motivation

Are they highly motivated? Do they use their initiative?

Please comment and give examples