Redrow : Apprentice of the Year 2019 Nomination Form

07/11/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

NOMINATION FORM

Name of Apprentice

Trade

Division

Name and role of person nominating

Please give as many examples as possible on the categories below. Email your completed form to learning@redrow.co.uk or send to L&D team, Redrow House, Kinsall Green, Wilnecote, Tamworth, Staffordshire, B77 5PX.

All nominations must be received by Friday 2nd August, 2019. Winners will be announced at awards on 13th September.

Discipline and Attitude

Do they follow Health & Safety procedures. Do they arrive in work on time / stay late? Do they have a positive 'can do' attitude? Please comment

Motivation

Are they highly motivated? Do they use their initiative?

Please comment and give examples

Working as a Team

How do they get on with sub-contractor and other members of the site team? Please give examples

Standard of Work

What is their standard of work like? How has it improved over the last 12 months? Please give examples

Contribution

What makes their contribution extra special? How have they contributed to the wider team during their apprenticeship? Please consider if they have supported other apprentices either on site or at college.

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:04:06 UTC
