Redrow : Apprentice of the Year 2019 Nomination Form

NOMINATION FORM
Name of Apprentice
Trade
Division
Name and role of person nominating
Please give as many examples as possible on the categories below. Email your completed form to learning@redrow.co.uk or send to L&D team, Redrow House, Kinsall Green, Wilnecote, Tamworth, Staffordshire, B77 5PX.
All nominations must be received by Friday 2nd August, 2019. Winners will be announced at awards on 13th September.
Discipline and Attitude
Do they follow Health & Safety procedures. Do they arrive in work on time / stay late? Do they have a positive 'can do' attitude? Please comment
Motivation
Are they highly motivated? Do they use their initiative?
Please comment and give examples
Working as a Team
How do they get on with sub-contractor and other members of the site team? Please give examples
Standard of Work
What is their standard of work like? How has it improved over the last 12 months? Please give examples
Contribution
What makes their contribution extra special? How have they contributed to the wider team during their apprenticeship? Please consider if they have supported other apprentices either on site or at college.
Disclaimer
