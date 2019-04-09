Redrow : B Share Purchase Offer

9 April 2019

Redrow plc ('Redrow')

Return of Cash: B Share Purchase Offer

Further to the publication on 7 March 2019 of the explanatory circular regarding the B Share Scheme and the Share Consolidation (the 'Circular'), the passing of all the required resolutions at Redrow's General Meeting on 27 March 2019 and the issue and allotment of the B Shares on 8 April 2019, Barclays Bank PLC (or a subsidiary thereof) ('Barclays') (acting as principal, and not as agent, nominee or trustee for Redrow) has agreed with Redrow to make the B Share Purchase Offer in accordance with the Circular and the terms of the Purchase Offer Deed.

Barclays hereby makes the B Share Purchase Offer, acting as principal (and not as agent, nominee or trustee), to purchase all of the B Shares (being 369,799,941 B Shares) for an amount of 30 pence per B Share (free of all expenses and commissions) on the terms set out in the Circular and the Purchase Offer Deed. Each of the Directors and the Company Secretary of Redrow are irrevocably authorised (on behalf of holders of the B Shares) to accept the B Share Purchase Offer and no holders of B Shares are separately able to accept or reject the B Share Purchase Offer. A further announcement will be made following the completion of the B Share Purchase Offer.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement which are not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Circular, which is available at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Redrow's website at www.redrowplc.co.uk. All references to time in this announcement are to London time.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the law of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

Barclays, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Redrow and for no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Redrow for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Barclays, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Barclays in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, otherwise dispose of, issue, purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for, any security. This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the B Share Scheme in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise or where such offer would require a prospectus to be published. Neither this announcement, nor any other document issued in connection with the proposed return of cash to Shareholders, may be issued or distributed to any person except under circumstances which do not constitute an offer to the public under applicable securities laws.

2138008WJZBBA7EYEL28

3.1: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State