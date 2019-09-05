Log in
Redrow : Full Year Results Chief Operating Officer's Review

09/05/2019

Chief Operating Officers Review

The Group continued its successful strategy of growth

Introduction

Having worked for Redrow for the last 16 years, it gives me great pleasure to present this report as Chief Operating Officer following what has been another year of record results.

Over the past year, the Group continued its successful strategy of growth and delivered 6,443 homes in the year, an increase of 13% from the previous year. Accordingly, revenues have risen by 10% to £2.1bn and profit before tax has risen by 7% to £406m (2018: £380m).

As part of our ongoing strategy to grow organically, we have opened a new office in Oxford. The new Thames Valley division will cover the growth areas around the county of Oxfordshire.

To reduce costs and operate more efficiently, we are consolidating our East and West London divisions into one office to be based at our Colindale development, where in time, we will be building a new purpose built office to house all our London operations. By making these changes, we will be able to share a number of functions across the two businesses, such as finance, planning and sales.

We are expanding the team at Harrow Estates who will now also have a satellite operation in the Thames Valley office to focus on the larger sites in the south helping to support our further growth in this area. The expansion of Harrow will also assist the divisions on larger more complicated schemes and forward land.

Investing in places

Focusing on Customers

Build Quality

aim is to build houses and apartments that our customers are proud to call their homes. We were therefore delighted to achieve an

Valuing people

In response to our continued growth we now employ over 2,300 people directly and many more times this through our supply-chain.

In our most recent employee survey 95% of our employees said they were proud to work for Redrow, testimony to our commitment to ensure our employees are engaged with the business.

In the year we have also increased our engagement directly with our subcontractors as well as our own employees. Looking forward, we expect to continue our work with them to improve the wellbeing of all people working on our sites. We have introduced dedicated help lines to support our subcontractors and also arranged Health Kiosks on sites where our subcontractors personnel can measure their basic health statistics and receive advice.

In response to growing mental health issues across the building industry, we have trained a number of mental health first aiders and have plans and volunteers to train a total of 120.

We have a number of strategic partnerships with colleges across the country. The first group of students have completed their first year of our dedicated housebuilding degree which has been developed in conjunction with Liverpool John Moores University and Coleg Cambria. Our second cohort have commenced and in total we now have 23 people working towards their BSc in Construction Management - Housebuilding

The market and outlook

The market for new homes remains resilient despite political and economic uncertainty brought about by ongoing conjecture over Brexit.

The business is in excellent shape to react to any changes and challenges we may face with an outstanding product which will not lose its desirability even in a shifting economy.

There remains strong demand for a quality product which continues to be supported by low interest rates.

We are well placed for the future with a strong order book, an excellent product and a dedicated team to deliver for the future.

Matthew Pratt

Group Chief Operating Officer

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:31:09 UTC
