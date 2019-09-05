Redrow : Full Year Results Chief Operating Officer's Review

Chief Operating Officers Review

The Group continued its successful strategy of growth

Introduction

Having worked for Redrow for the last 16 years, it gives me great pleasure to present this report as Chief Operating Officer following what has been another year of record results.

Over the past year, the Group continued its successful strategy of growth and delivered 6,443 homes in the year, an increase of 13% from the previous year. Accordingly, revenues have risen by 10% to £2.1bn and profit before tax has risen by 7% to £406m (2018: £380m).

As part of our ongoing strategy to grow organically, we have opened a new office in Oxford. The new Thames Valley division will cover the growth areas around the county of Oxfordshire.

To reduce costs and operate more efficiently, we are consolidating our East and West London divisions into one office to be based at our Colindale development, where in time, we will be building a new purpose built office to house all our London operations. By making these changes, we will be able to share a number of functions across the two businesses, such as finance, planning and sales.

We are expanding the team at Harrow Estates who will now also have a satellite operation in the Thames Valley office to focus on the larger sites in the south helping to support our further growth in this area. The expansion of Harrow will also assist the divisions on larger more complicated schemes and forward land.

Investing in places