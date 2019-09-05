Redrow : Full Year Results Financial Review

Financial Review

Profitability

This has been another year of record financial results for the Group with revenue exceeding £2bn for the first time at £2.1bn (2018: £1.9bn) and profit before tax of £406m (2018: £380m). This was achieved by completing a record 6,443 new homes (2018: 5,718).

Total Group revenue rose 10% to £2.1bn, with homes revenue increasing by 10% to £2.1bn (2018: £1.9bn)

and other revenue from land sales in line with the previous year at £21m (2018: £20m).

As a result gross profit increased by £35m in the year to £504m (2018: £469m) giving a gross margin of

23.9% (2018: 24.4%). This 50 basis point reduction compared to last year is primarily due to the change in tenure mix of our residential housing turnover with 12% of Homes revenue coming from Affordable Homes compared to 7.5% last year.

The continued growth of the business has generated an operating profit for the year of £411m (2018: £382m), an 8% increase on that achieved in 2018. This represents an operating margin of 19.5% (2018: 19.9%). Administrative expenses reduced slightly as a percentage of turnover to 4.4% (2018: 4.5%) although they increased in absolute terms due to our ongoing investment in the business.

Net financing costs at £5m were £2m lower than the prior year due to the improved cash position in 2019. We had an average monthly positive cash balance during the year of £80m, with the equivalent level in 2018 being £22m.

As a result, the Group delivered a record profit before tax of £406m (2018: £380m) for the year with

basic earnings per share up 8% at 92.3p (2018: 85.3p).

Tax

The corporation tax charge for the year was £77m (2018: £72m). The Group's tax rate for 2019 was 19% in line with 2018. The normalised rate of tax for the year ending 30 June 2020 is projected to be 18.5% based on rates which are substantively enacted currently.

The Group paid £77m of corporation tax in the year (2018: £74m) following the traditional quarterly pattern. For the financial year ending 30 June 2020 the new legislation for corporation tax payments by very large companies takes effect. This brings instalments for financial year 2020 onwards forward by four months and, for the financial year ending June 2020 only, results in Redrow effectively paying six instalments.

Dividends

The Board has proposed a 2019 final dividend of 20.5p per share which will be paid on 13 November 2019 to Shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019, subject to Shareholder approval at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. This is an 8 30.5p (2018: 28p) up 9% on last year and maintains a payout ratio of 33% of earnings (2018: 33%). In addition, we delivered a B share cash return of 30p per share to shareholders during the year.

The Group distributed to shareholders £218m including the B shares (2018: £74m) during the year. Our total cash return to shareholders for the 2019 financial year is 60.5p per share.

Returns

Net assets at 30 June 2019 were £1,585m (2018: £1,483m), a 7% increase. Capital employed at the same

date was £1,461m (2018: £1,420m) up 3%. Our return on capital employed was maintained in the year at

28.5% (2018: 28.5%). Return on equity reduced slightly from 28.0% to 26.5%.