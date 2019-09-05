Redrow : Full Year Results Press Release

7,379 plots added to current land holdings, 40% of which were converted from forward land

Proposed final dividend of 20.5p per share, making 60.5p cash return per share to shareholders for the full year (including the B Share Scheme), up 116%

Return on Capital Employed in line with 2018 at 28.5%

Group revenue up 10% to a record £2.1bn driven by 13% increase in legal completions Record pre-tax profit of £406m, up 7% (2018: £380m)

Commenting on the results John Tutte, Executive Chairman of Redrow, said:

ixth consecutive year has delivered record results. The Group completed 6,443 homes, 13% up on the previous year and passing the 6,000 milestone for the first time. Revenue reached £2.1bn and pre-tax profit increased by 7% to £406m.

This excellent trading performance led to strong cash generation and we ended the year with net

dividend of 20.5p per share giving a full year dividend of 30.5p per share, 9% up on last year.

We are understandably cautious about the post-Brexit future and also the eventual impact of the impending changes to the Help to Buy scheme. We do however, have a clear strategy to continue to grow centred on our award winning Heritage Collection that is so popular across a broad range of buyers.

Since the start of the new financial year, trading has been encouraging and the demand for our homes is strong with reservations running ahead of last year. Notwithstanding the political and economic uncertainty we face, we have every reason to be confident that 2020 will be another

