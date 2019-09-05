Log in
REDROW PLC

(RDW)
Redrow : Full Year Results Press Release

09/05/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Thursday 5 September 2019

Redrow plc

Final results for the year to 30 June 2019

SIXTH CONSECUTIVE RECORD YEAR

Financial Results

2019

2018

% Change

Legal Completions

6,443

5,718

13

Revenue

£2.1bn

£1.9bn

10

Operating Profit

£411m

£382m

8

Profit before tax

£406m

£380m

7

EPS

92.3p

85.3p

8

ROCE

28.5%

28.5%

-

Full Year cash return (incl. B Share)

60.5p

28p

116

Financial highlights

Group revenue up 10% to a record £2.1bn driven by 13% increase in legal completions Record pre-tax profit of £406m, up 7% (2018: £380m)

Earnings per share up 8% to 92.3p

Return on Capital Employed in line with 2018 at 28.5%

Strong cash generation delivered net cash of £124m (2018: £63m)

Proposed final dividend of 20.5p per share, making 60.5p cash return per share to shareholders for the full year (including the B Share Scheme), up 116%

Operational highlights

Continuing to deliver on growth strategy:

Legal completions up 13% to 6,443 (2018: 5,718)

New Thames Valley division opened July 2019 1,712 affordable homes delivered, up 55%

7,379 plots added to current land holdings, 40% of which were converted from forward land

LEI Number: 2138008WJZBBA7EYEL28

Announcement Classification:

1.1: Annual financial and audit reports

Commenting on the results John Tutte, Executive Chairman of Redrow, said:

ixth consecutive year has delivered record results. The Group completed 6,443 homes, 13% up on the previous year and passing the 6,000 milestone for the first time. Revenue reached £2.1bn and pre-tax profit increased by 7% to £406m.

This excellent trading performance led to strong cash generation and we ended the year with net

dividend of 20.5p per share giving a full year dividend of 30.5p per share, 9% up on last year.

We are understandably cautious about the post-Brexit future and also the eventual impact of the impending changes to the Help to Buy scheme. We do however, have a clear strategy to continue to grow centred on our award winning Heritage Collection that is so popular across a broad range of buyers.

Since the start of the new financial year, trading has been encouraging and the demand for our homes is strong with reservations running ahead of last year. Notwithstanding the political and economic uncertainty we face, we have every reason to be confident that 2020 will be another

Enquiries:

Redrow plc

John Tutte, Executive Chairman

01244 527411

Barbara Richmond, Group Finance Director

01244 527411

Matthew Pratt, Chief Operating Officer

01244 527411

Instinctif Partners

0207 457 2020

Mark Garraway

07771 860 938

James Gray

07814 379 412

There will be an analyst and investor meeting at 9.00 am at The London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. Coffee will be served from 8.30 am.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation of this event will be available at 9.00 am on www.redrowplc.co.uk.

Participants can also dial in to hear the presentation live at 9.00 am on +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or UK Toll Free on 0808 109 0700; password is Redrow.

Playback will be available by phone for the next 30 days +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 followed by Access Pin 7787692#.

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:31:09 UTC
