Redrow plc    RDW   GB0007282386

REDROW PLC (RDW)
My previous session
News 
News

Redrow : British homebuilder Redrow says cost pressures eased in first half

02/06/2019 | 02:42am EST
The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England.

(Reuters) - Redrow Plc said on Wednesday cost pressures reduced in the first half for the British homebuilder as subcontract, materials and labour markets eased.

The company's pre-tax profit rose 5 percent to 185 million pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, while revenue rose 9 percent.

Redrow, one of the top homebuilders in the U.K., said the market, in the run up to the festive period and the first two weeks of 2019, was subdued by macroeconomic and political uncertainties.

However, sales bounced back over the last three weeks, with reservations running at similar levels to last year's strong market activity.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 029 M
EBIT 2019 395 M
Net income 2019 332 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 5,03%
P/E ratio 2019 6,90
P/E ratio 2020 6,69
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 2 189 M
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Frederick Tutte Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Peter Morgan Chairman
Barbara M. Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Thomas Lyons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDROW PLC20.47%2 835
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.44%20 889
D.R. HORTON10.65%14 089
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.09%10 218
PERSIMMON26.06%9 948
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD10.10%7 656
