Redrow : Form of Proxy

The Chairman of Redrow plc invites you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 1st Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ on 7 November 2018 at 11.30 am.

Shareholder Reference Number

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 November 2018

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 5 November 2018 at 11.30 am.

Explanatory Notes:

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).

2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1257 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

4. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

5. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation

35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

6. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1257 to request a change of address form or go towww.investorcentre.co.ukto use the online Investor Centre service.

7. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.

8. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman. Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Redrow plc to be held at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 1st Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ on 7 November 2018 at 11.30 am, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).

Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X inside the box as shown in this example.

Vote

Vote

Ordinary Resolutions

For Against Withheld

ForAgainst Withheld

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' report and the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with the Auditors' report. 9. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as external Auditors.

2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2018. 10. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

3. To re-appoint Steve Morgan as a Director. 11. To approve the Directors' remuneration report (other than the remuneration policy) for the year ended 30 June 2018.

4. To re-appoint John Tutte as a Director. 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in connection with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. Special Resolutions

5. To re-appoint Barbara Richmond as a Director. 13. To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital.

6. To re-appoint Nick Hewson as a Director. 14. To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital for the purpose of financing specific transactions.

7. To re-appoint Sir Michael Lyons as a Director. 15. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

8. To re-appoint Vanda Murray as a Director.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

