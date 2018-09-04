Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redrow plc    RDW   GB0007282386

REDROW PLC (RDW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 09:13:34 am
565.25 GBp   +1.57%
08:52aREDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, pr..
RE
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Chairman's Statement
PU
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Chief Executive's Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Redrow : Full Year Results Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Tuesday 4 September 2018

Redrow plc

Final results for the year to 30 June 2018

CONTINUING TO DELIVER GROWTH

Financial Results

2018

2017

% Change

Legal Completions (incl. JV)

5,913

5,416

+9

Revenue

£1.92bn

£1.66bn

+16

Operating Profit

£382m

£322m

+19

Profit before tax

£380m

£315m

+21

EPS

85.3p

70.2p

+22

Order Book (excl. JV)

£1.1bn

£1.0bn

+10

ROCE

28.5%

26.0%

+10

Full Year Dividend

28p

17p

+65

Financial highlights

Group revenue up 16% to a record £1.92bn driven by higher legal completions

and a 7% increase in Average Selling Price to £332,300

Operating margin rose to 19.9% (2017: 19.4%)

Record pre-tax profit of £380m, up 21% (2017: £315m)

Earnings per share up 22% to 85.3p

Return on Capital Employed up 10% to 28.5% (2017: 26.0%)

Positive cash position of £63m at June 2018 (2017: net debt of £73m)

Proposed final dividend of 19p per share, making 28p for the full year, up 65%

Operational highlights

Continuing to deliver on growth strategy:

Legal completions up 9% to 5,913 (2017: 5,416)

Number of employees up 5% to 2,300 7,455 plots added to current land holdings, 37% of which were converted from forward land

Record Order Book of £1.1bn (2017: £1.0bn)

LEI Number: 2138008WJZBBA7EYEL28

Announcement Classification:

1.1: Annual financial and audit reports

Commenting on the results Steve Morgan, Chairman of Redrow, said:

delighted to report that Redrow has delivered another year of strong growth and record results, achieved by completing 5,913 new homes a 9% increase on the previous year. Revenues reached £1.92bn and pre-tax profit increased by 21% to £380m.

This excellent trading performance enabled us to achieve strong cash generation such that we ended the year with net cash of £63m. As a result we are proposing a final dividend of 19p which would give a full year dividend of 28p per share, 65% up on last year.

of new homes built. We have a very strong forward order book, firstclass land holdings, an excellent balance sheet and we are able to react quickly to changing circumstances. However, there is no doubt that clarity over Brexit and the future of Help to Buy would improve market sentiment. Given that

Enquiries:

Redrow plc

Steve Morgan, Chairman

01244 527411

Barbara Richmond, Group Finance Director

01244 527411

John Tutte, Group Chief Executive

01244 527411

Instinctif

0207 457 2020

Mark Garraway

07771 860 938

Helen Tarbet

07825 609 737

James Gray

07583 936 031

There will be an analyst and investor meeting at 9.00 am at The London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. Coffee will be served from 8.30 am.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation of this event will be available at 9.00 am onwww.redrowplc.co.uk.

Participants can also dial in to hear the presentation live at 9.00 am on +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or UK Toll Free on 0808 109 0700; password is Redrow.

Playback will be available by phone for the next 30 days +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 followed by Access Pin 8223842#.

Disclaimer

Redrow plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDROW PLC
08:52aREDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
RE
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Chairman's Statement
PU
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Chief Executive's Review
PU
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Financial Review
PU
08:17aREDROW : Full Year Results Press Release
PU
08:07aREDROW : Final Results
PU
08/30REDROW PLC : annual earnings release
07/05Bovis sees higher first-half profit on cost cuts
RE
06/15REDROW : Directorate Change
PU
04/20REDROW : Director Declaration
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 852 M
EBIT 2018 364 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Debt 2018 48,2 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 6,96
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 2 058 M
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Frederick Tutte Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Peter Morgan Chairman
Barbara M. Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDROW PLC-14.97%2 647
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-25.29%20 314
D.R. HORTON-12.85%16 783
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-13.58%11 269
PERSIMMON-10.96%9 865
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.19%8 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.