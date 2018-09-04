Log in
Redrow plc    RDW   GB0007282386

REDROW PLC (RDW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 09:11:35 am
564.25 GBp   +1.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Redrow : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps

09/04/2018 | 08:52am CEST
The company logo of construction company Redrow is pictured on a flag at a new housing development near Manchester northern England.

(Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday demand for new homes was proving "robust" in the face of Britain's planned exit from the European Union, after it posted better-than-expected 21 percent growth in full-year pre-tax profit.

The demand for new homes was driven by a competitive mortgage market and the government's "Help to Buy" scheme, aimed at boosting home ownership among first-time buyers, Redrow said.

"There is no doubt that clarity over Brexit and the future of Help to Buy would improve market sentiment," Chairman Steve Morgan said, amid media reports that the Help to Buy scheme could be shelved because of fears it is pushing up house prices.

While there are signs of a slowdown at the top of the UK housing market, Redrow and other new-home builders have also been propped up by low interest rates.

Redrow's profit jump comes as Britain's real estate market deals with Brexit uncertainty and inflation eroding house prices. The possibility of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal has exacerbated problems.

Redrow, which constructs homes in England and Wales, said pre-tax profit rose to 380 million pounds in the year ended June, from 315 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts expected full-year pre-tax profit of 360.78 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Redrow, which was founded in 1974 in North Wales as a small civil engineering business, said it had started the current year with an order book of 1.14 billion pounds, 110 million pounds higher than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 852 M
EBIT 2018 364 M
Net income 2018 292 M
Debt 2018 48,2 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 6,96
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 2 058 M
Chart REDROW PLC
Duration : Period :
Redrow plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDROW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Frederick Tutte Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Peter Morgan Chairman
Barbara M. Richmond Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDROW PLC-14.97%2 647
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-25.29%20 314
D.R. HORTON-12.85%16 783
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-13.58%11 269
PERSIMMON-10.96%9 865
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.19%8 561
