REDSTONE PLC
Castleton Technology : Issue of Equity

08/05/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Castleton Technology PLC

('Castleton' 'the Company' or the 'Group'')

Issue of Equity

Castleton Technology PLC (AIM: CTP), a leading supplier of complementary software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors, announces that it has allotted a total of 110,820 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') following the exercise of 110,820 options over Ordinary Shares by three employees.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 110,820 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 6 August 2019.

After Admission of the new Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 81,709,810 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 81,709,810. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Castleton Technology plc

Dean Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer

Haywood Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +44 (0)845 241 0220

finnCap Ltd

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Simon Hicks

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Helena Bogle / Josh Royston

Tel. +44(0) 7780 901979

About Castleton Technology plc

Castleton Technology plc is a leading supplier of complementary software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors. The Group is a 'one stop shop', providing integrated housing systems via the Cloud, working in partnership with its customers and resellers to help drive efficiencies whilst improving controls and customer service. www.castletonplc.com

Disclaimer

Castleton Technology plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:44:00 UTC
