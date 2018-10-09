Castleton Technology : Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results

Log in
10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

9 October 2018

Castleton Technology PLC

('Castleton', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results

Castleton Technology plc (AIM: CTP), the software and managed services provider to the public and not-for-profit sectors, is pleased to provide the following update on trading for the six-month period to 30 September 2018 ('HY2018').

The Company is pleased to announce that revenue and EBITDA* for HY2018 have grown organically in excess of 10% and support a full year performance in line with market expectations.

Operating cash conversion in the period was strong, facilitating a continued reduction in net debt from £6.3m as at 31 March 2018 to £5.3m as at 30 September 2018.

During the period, the Company obtained shareholder approval for a capital reduction process which, subject to Court approval, will give the Company the ability to make distributions to shareholders.

The Group expects to announce its results for HY2018 on 6 November 2018.

Dean Dickinson, CEO of Castleton, said:

'I am very pleased with the progress Castleton has made in the period and, as such, the Group remains on course to meet expectations for the full year. Our financial performance, along with a number of significant milestones previously reported to the market, including the acquisition of the Financial Modelling Solution platform licence and securing a significant new Managed Services contract with Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership, represent a period of continued success and illustrate that we continue to deliver against our strategy. We remain very confident about Castleton's future prospects.'

*Earnings for the period from continuing operations before net finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Enquiries:

Castleton Technology plc

Dean Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer

Haywood Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +44 (0)845 241 0220

finnCap

Tel. +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Simon Hicks (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Burdis (ECM)

Alma PR

Tel. +44(0) 203 865 9668

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Helena Bogle

About Castleton Technology plc

Castleton Technology plc is a leading supplier of complementary software and managed services to the public and not‐for‐profit sectors. The Group is a 'one stop shop', providing integrated housing systems via the Cloud, working in partnership with its customers and resellers to help drive efficiencies whilst improving controls and customer service. www.castletonplc.com

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Castleton Technology plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 26,3 M
EBIT 2019 5,50 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Debt 2019 3,70 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 83,75
P/E ratio 2020 41,88
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 81,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Robert Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graham Payne Non-Executive Chairman
Haywood Trefor Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Kelly Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDSTONE PLC107
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.28%136 030
ACCENTURE10.98%115 412
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES55.56%106 451
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.40%66 049
VMWARE, INC.20.50%63 983
