Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redstoneconnect PLC       GB00B3CDXQ41

REDSTONECONNECT PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Smartspace Software : Grant of, and amendments to, Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:53am EDT

18 October 2018

SmartSpace Software Plc

('SmartSpace' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of, and amendments to, Share Options

Further to the announcement of 1 August 2018 of the Grant of EMI Options to 58 employees of SmartSpace, in order to align Directors and certain other senior members of SmartSpace, the Company announces that on 17 October 2018 the remuneration committee agreed a number of grants to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') of EMI options ('Options') and a number of amendments to the vesting periods of existing Options.

Grant of Options

Options have been granted over a total of 910,000 ordinary shares of 10p each as follows:

Director/PDMR

Scheme

Option over ordinary shares

Frank Beechinor

EMI Scheme

265,950

Frank Beechinor

Unapproved Option Scheme

284,050

Spencer Dredge

EMI Scheme

265,950

Spencer Dredge

Rosie Clawson

Unapproved Option Scheme

EMI Scheme

69,050

25,000

The Options have an exercise price of 94p per share (being the closing mid-market share price on 17 October 2018, the latest possible date prior to the date of grant), vest three years from the date of grant and once vested are exercisable at any time up to ten years after the date of grant, subject to performance conditions whereby the average mid-market closing share price of the Company's Ordinary Shares in any 90 day period in the period to 17 October 2021 is at or above certain defined levels, as follows:

Share price at or above:

Cumulative

% vesting

150p

15%

250p

31%

350p

54%

450p

77%

500p

100%

Spencer Dredge has surrendered existing options over 260,000 ordinary shares with an exercise price of 92p in consideration for the above option grants.

Amendments to existing Options

In addition, given the significant change in the commercial strategy of the Group following the disposal of the Systems Integration and Management Services divisions in June this year, the remuneration committee has decided to extend the performance period relating to previously granted options held by Frank Beechinor (100,000 EMI Options), Guy van Zwanenberg (30,000 Unapproved Options) and Diana Dyer Bartlett (70,000 Unapproved Options). The options are subject to the same performance set out above but the period for the performance criteria to be met has been extended from 31 December 2018 to 17 October 2021.

Following the above, the resulting interests of the Directors in SmartSpace ordinary shares are as follows:

Position

Ordinary Shares

Options over ordinary shares

Guy Van Zwanenberg

Non-executive Chairman

30,000

30,000

Frank Beechinor

CEO

90,000

650,000

Spencer Dredge

CFO

32,126

335,000

Diana Dyer-Bartlett

Non-executive Director

40,000

70,000

Guy van Zwanenberg, Chairman of SmartSpace, commented:

'With the focus now on becoming an international leader in the fast growing workspace management software market, it is crucial that we align the interests of all members of the SmartSpace team with shareholders. The EMI Option Scheme was established to incentivise management and staff to increase shareholder value over the long term and the remuneration committee is keen to ensure that remuneration for the Company's senior team and employees will be effective, fair and motivate them to deliver success for the Company and its shareholders. Given the completion of the recently announced acquisition, we can now extend this to the board and others'

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Enquiries

SmartSpace Software Plc

Guy van Zwanenberg (Chairman)

Frank Beechinor (CEO)

via Lisa Baderoon

Lisa Baderoon (Head of Investor Relations)

lbaderoon@smartspaceplc.com

+44 (0) 7721 413 496

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Marc Milmo / Catherine Leftley

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

About SmartSpace Software Plc

SmartSpace is building a SaaS orientated software business, designing and building software centering around its 'Connect' software platform and 'OneSpace' occupancy management software, to help people work smarter and more efficiently on a global platform. The Company's software solutions in workspace, retail and hospitality help transform employee and customer engagement with software modules which include: desk and meeting room management, wayfinding, car parking, visitor management, frictionless vending and space management.

For more information go to: www.smartspaceplc.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Company Director/PDMR

Frank Beechinor

CEO

Spencer Dredge

CFO

Rosie Clawson

PDMR

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

See 1 (a) above for all positions, all classified as PDMRs of the Company

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Smartspace Software Plc

b)

LEI

213800IQXZ3XYCMH6U90

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BYWN0F98

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Exercise price: 94p per Ordinary Share

Volumes:

Frank Beechinor

550,000

Spencer Dredge

335,000

Rosie Clawson

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

Disclaimer

Smartspace Software plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDSTONECONNECT PLC
11:53aSMARTSPACE SOFTWARE : Grant of, and amendments to, Share Options
PU
10/16SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE : Acquisition of Swiped On Limited
PU
09/13SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE : Now Available on G-Cloud
PU
09/07SMARTSPACE SOFTWARE : Now Available on G-Cloud
AQ
08/01REDSTONECONNECT : Grant of EMI Options
PU
07/30REDSTONECONNECT : Result of AGM and Change of Name
PU
07/16REDSTONECONNECT : Achieves G-Cloud 10 Supplier Status
PU
06/18REDSTONECONNECT : Completion of Disposal
PU
06/18REDSTONECONNECT : Result of General Meeting & Completion of Disposal
PU
06/18REDSTONECONNECT : Directorate change
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends REDSTONECONNECT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Beechinor-Collins Chief Executive Officer
Guy Christopher van Zwanenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Spencer Neal Dredge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Diana Dyer Bartlett Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Crosby Head-Marketing Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDSTONECONNECT PLC24
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%122 357
ACCENTURE3.16%101 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%99 269
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%62 843
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.