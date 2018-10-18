Smartspace Software : Grant of, and amendments to, Share Options

18 October 2018

SmartSpace Software Plc

('SmartSpace' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of, and amendments to, Share Options

Further to the announcement of 1 August 2018 of the Grant of EMI Options to 58 employees of SmartSpace, in order to align Directors and certain other senior members of SmartSpace, the Company announces that on 17 October 2018 the remuneration committee agreed a number of grants to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') of EMI options ('Options') and a number of amendments to the vesting periods of existing Options.

Grant of Options

Options have been granted over a total of 910,000 ordinary shares of 10p each as follows:

Director/PDMR Scheme Option over ordinary shares Frank Beechinor EMI Scheme 265,950 Frank Beechinor Unapproved Option Scheme 284,050 Spencer Dredge EMI Scheme 265,950 Spencer Dredge Rosie Clawson Unapproved Option Scheme EMI Scheme 69,050 25,000

The Options have an exercise price of 94p per share (being the closing mid-market share price on 17 October 2018, the latest possible date prior to the date of grant), vest three years from the date of grant and once vested are exercisable at any time up to ten years after the date of grant, subject to performance conditions whereby the average mid-market closing share price of the Company's Ordinary Shares in any 90 day period in the period to 17 October 2021 is at or above certain defined levels, as follows:

Share price at or above: Cumulative % vesting 150p 15% 250p 31% 350p 54% 450p 77% 500p 100%

Spencer Dredge has surrendered existing options over 260,000 ordinary shares with an exercise price of 92p in consideration for the above option grants.

Amendments to existing Options

In addition, given the significant change in the commercial strategy of the Group following the disposal of the Systems Integration and Management Services divisions in June this year, the remuneration committee has decided to extend the performance period relating to previously granted options held by Frank Beechinor (100,000 EMI Options), Guy van Zwanenberg (30,000 Unapproved Options) and Diana Dyer Bartlett (70,000 Unapproved Options). The options are subject to the same performance set out above but the period for the performance criteria to be met has been extended from 31 December 2018 to 17 October 2021.

Following the above, the resulting interests of the Directors in SmartSpace ordinary shares are as follows:

Position Ordinary Shares Options over ordinary shares Guy Van Zwanenberg Non-executive Chairman 30,000 30,000 Frank Beechinor CEO 90,000 650,000 Spencer Dredge CFO 32,126 335,000 Diana Dyer-Bartlett Non-executive Director 40,000 70,000

Guy van Zwanenberg, Chairman of SmartSpace, commented:

'With the focus now on becoming an international leader in the fast growing workspace management software market, it is crucial that we align the interests of all members of the SmartSpace team with shareholders. The EMI Option Scheme was established to incentivise management and staff to increase shareholder value over the long term and the remuneration committee is keen to ensure that remuneration for the Company's senior team and employees will be effective, fair and motivate them to deliver success for the Company and its shareholders. Given the completion of the recently announced acquisition, we can now extend this to the board and others'

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

About SmartSpace Software Plc

SmartSpace is building a SaaS orientated software business, designing and building software centering around its 'Connect' software platform and 'OneSpace' occupancy management software, to help people work smarter and more efficiently on a global platform. The Company's software solutions in workspace, retail and hospitality help transform employee and customer engagement with software modules which include: desk and meeting room management, wayfinding, car parking, visitor management, frictionless vending and space management.

