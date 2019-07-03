Log in
REDSTONECONNECT PLC
Smartspace Software : Notice of AGM

07/03/2019

SmartSpace Software Plc

('SmartSpace' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of AGM

SmartSpace Software Plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality,is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 July 2019 at 10.30 a.m. at the offices of N+1 Singer, 1 Bartholomew Lane, London EC2N 2AX, UK.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting setting out details of the resolutions, have been posted to shareholders, together with the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019, which are also available to view and download on the Company's website: www.smartspaceplc.com.

End

Enquiries

SmartSpace Software Plc

Guy van Zwanenberg (Chairman)

Frank Beechinor (CEO)

Via Lisa Baderoon

- Head of Investor Relations

Lisa Baderoon (Head of Investor Relations)

lbaderoon@smartspaceplc.com

+44(0) 7721 413 496

N+1 Singer (NOMAD & Broker)

Shaun Dobson, Head of Corporate Finance

Lauren Kettle, Corporate Finance

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

About SmartSpace Software Plc

SmartSpace Software plc is a SaaS-based technology business, designing and building smart software solutions. The Company's software solutions in workspace and hospitality help transform employee and customer engagement with modules which include: desk management, meeting room management, wayfinding, car parking, visitor management, frictionless vending, ticketing, loyalty management and analytics.

For more information go to: www.smartspaceplc.com

Disclaimer

Smartspace Software plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:32:04 UTC
