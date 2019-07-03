Smartspace Software : Notice of AGM

SmartSpace Software Plc

('SmartSpace' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of AGM

SmartSpace Software Plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality,is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 July 2019 at 10.30 a.m. at the offices of N+1 Singer, 1 Bartholomew Lane, London EC2N 2AX, UK.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting setting out details of the resolutions, have been posted to shareholders, together with the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019, which are also available to view and download on the Company's website: www.smartspaceplc.com.

Enquiries

SmartSpace Software Plc Guy van Zwanenberg (Chairman) Frank Beechinor (CEO) Via Lisa Baderoon - Head of Investor Relations Lisa Baderoon (Head of Investor Relations) lbaderoon@smartspaceplc.com +44(0) 7721 413 496 N+1 Singer (NOMAD & Broker) Shaun Dobson, Head of Corporate Finance Lauren Kettle, Corporate Finance +44 (0)20 7496 3000

