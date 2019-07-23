Smartspace Software : Strong progress at SwipedOn

23 July 2019

SmartSpace Software Plc

('SmartSpace' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Strong progress at SwipedOn as it launches its first localised platform in the Netherlands and releases its first Add-On module

SmartSpace Software plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality,is pleased to provide a progress update on its subsidiary, SwipedOn, which it acquired in October 2018. SwipedOn's technology is focused on visitor management software, based on a SaaS model.

SwipedOn | Key progress highlights:

· SwipedOn has successfully grown its customer numbers by 50% since being acquired and now boasts over 3,300 customers in over 4,300 locations globally

· Paying users in over 40 countries

· First step to broadening addressable market with launch of Dutch-language version of visitor management platform in the Netherlands

· First additional module 'Deliveries' recently released - streamlining delivery process

Whilst SwipedOn currently has paying users in over 40 countries, to date the system has only been offered in the English-language version. As part of the initiative to broaden the addressable market for SwipedOn and grow the customer base the Company announces the launch of a Dutch-language version in the Netherlands. This is the first time SwipedOn has released a non-English language version of its visitor management solution. To support the launch there is now a localised website (https://www.swipedon.com/nl/), a Dutch-language version of SwipedOn visitor management system and a range of localised marketing collateral. In the coming months, SwipedOn plans to release in other non-English markets.

Another pillar of the strategy for SwipedOn is to increase average revenue per user 'ARPU' by offering a number of additional modules sold to customers via the new SwipedOn 'Add-Ons Marketplace'. Customers will pay an incremental SaaS fee to use these modules.

The first of these modules, Deliveries, has recently been released and allows customers to manage couriers, parcels and deliveries at reception, streamlining the delivery process . The iPad camera will read the name, automatically recognise and notify the recipient. The functionality is automatically linked to the visitor management application with the applications sharing the same database. SwipedOn expects to add further modules in the second half of 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Beechinor, Chief Executive Officer of SmartSpace said:'We are delighted with the progress of SwipedOn since we acquired the business last year. It clearly illustrates the significant opportunities within SaaS technology businesses.'

End

Enquiries

SmartSpace Software Plc Frank Beechinor (CEO) Bruce Morrison (CFO) Via Lisa Baderoon - Head of Investor Relations Lisa Baderoon (Head of Investor Relations) lbaderoon@smartspaceplc.com +44(0) 7721 413 496 N+1 Singer (NOMAD & Broker) Shaun Dobson, Head of Corporate Finance Lauren Kettle, Corporate Finance +44 (0)20 7496 3000

About SmartSpace Software Plc

SmartSpace Software plc is a SaaS-based technology business, designing and building smart software solutions. The Company's software solutions in workspace and hospitality help transform employee and customer engagement with modules which include: desk management, meeting room management, wayfinding, car parking, visitor management, frictionless vending, ticketing, loyalty management and analytics.

For more information go to: www.smartspaceplc.com