Interview: Solving the flow battery puzzle

Invinity senior executive, Matt Harper spoke to Solar Power Portal's Alice Grundy about how Invinity Energy Systems came into being, the key challenges faced by flow battery companies and the near term priorities for the company.

The story of Avalon and redT has been ongoing throughout both 2019 and 2020, with the two companies announcing a merger in July 2019 that was set to see the companies create a 'leading player' in energy storage. The duo then unveiled their rebrand as Invinity Energy Systems last month, with the completion of the merger.

Both companies were focused on vanadium redox flow machines, and have an established relationship with vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals. Bushveld provided Avalon a loan in November and entered into a vanadium financing partnership with redT in March.

Solar Power Portal caught up with Matt Harper, Invinity's chief commercial officer, to discuss how the merger came about, what's on Invinity's to-do list and the unique challenges for flow batteries over other storage technologies.