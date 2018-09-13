Redt Energy : Interim Results 2018

13 September 2018

redT energy plc

('redT' or the 'Company')

Interim Results 2018

redT energy plc (AIM:RED), the energy storage solutions company, is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Financial

· Revenue from continuing operations up 33% to £1.2m (H1 2017 £0.9m)

· Trading loss(1)£5.4m (H1 2017: £2.8m loss)

· Operating loss from continuing operations £5.7m (H1 2017: loss £3.1m)

· Half year end free cash £3.9m (31 December 2017: £6.6m)

· Loans and borrowings £Nil (H1 2017: £Nil)

· Profit from discontinued operations £Nil (H1 2017 £Nil)

2018 interim financials were in line with management expectations. The Group has substantially completed its scale up for growth during H1 2018, with redT's functional teams and key facilities now substantially in place to commence manufacturing of the Company's third generation ('Gen 3') flow machine, which was launched commercially in June at EES (Electrical Energy Storage) Europe in Munich, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems.

In April 2018, the Group successfully raised additional equity funding of £3.85m, the placing for which was oversubscribed.

Following the exit from the Euro denominated Carbon business in January 2018, the Group now predominantly comprises the GBP denominated redT business. The Board therefore decided to change the Group's reporting currency to GBP with effect from 1 January 2018.

(1)Operating loss from continuing operations excluding share-based payments

Operational

During H1 2018 redT continued its focus on scaling and streamlining operations for growth, gaining significant commercial traction within new and existing markets and finalising the development of our Gen 3, margin-generating product.

redT energy storage business:

· Development of our new Gen 3 product is progressing well, with delivery of the first machine to a customer expected around the 2018 year end.

· Final stage negotiation on strategic deals to secure the scale up of the business, examples of which can be seen below in Post Period Activity.

· Focus during the first half has also been on construction, testing and dispatch of existing Gen 2 orders. Commissioning of these systems will take place in the second half, allowing recognition of the associated revenue.

· Most teams across the business are now at full strength allowing the business to drive forward on the completion of our Gen 2 orders and commence manufacturing of the Gen 3 system.

· Company headcount levelled out at an average of 70 for the first half, compared to 24 for the half year to 30 June 2017.

Camco business:

· The Carbon and African investment advisory businesses were exited in January 2018, generating £Nil operating profit prior to exit (H1 2017: £Nil).

· The remaining US asset management business made a positive contribution in H1 2018, generating an operating profit of £0.1m (H1 2017: £0.1m)

Post Period Activity

· Exclusivity deal signed to deliver more than 700MWh of projects supporting the German grid, with 80MWh as first phase deployment

· Collaborative partnership agreement reached with Anglian Water to optimise energy storage across their water utility sites, commencing with an initial sale of a 300kWh energy storage machine

Commercial Update Q3 2018

redT is pleased to provide the following commercial pipeline update for Q3 2018. The commercial strategy of the Company is to focus on sales of its technically advanced Gen 3 product into the core segments outlined below. As such, redT is no longer actively marketing its Gen 2 product range although it will fulfil its current Gen 2 orders and actively service and operate these on behalf of its customers to generate revenue and energy savings.

Deal Stage Gross Estimated Conversion Weighted Project Development £60m (1,776 units) 95% £57m (1,687 units) Quoted £198m (4,787 units) 25% £50m (1,197 units) Early stage £815m 10% £81m Total £1,073m £188m

Core segments (Gross) Commercial & Industrial £115m Grid-scale £702m Large Solar & Storage £256m

Outlook

The Company is now fully focussed on delivering its technically advanced Gen 3 product across its core target segments and scaling up production via its manufacturing partners to meet 2019 and 2020 deliveries.

The team will continue to progress its large-scale grid projects to financial close.

Commenting on the results, redT CEO, Scott McGregor said:

'redT has validated its commercial and grid scaleenergy storage solutionswith the recent deals in Germany and with Anglian Water andthe UKpublic sectorconfirmingthe suitability of redT's technology for both 'mega projects' at grid level and as a long-term infrastructure solution for the Commercial and Industrial sector. redT will now focus for the near term solely on deployment of its Gen 3 product.'

Enquiries:

redT energy plc +44 (0)20 7061 6233 Scott McGregor, Chief Executive Officer Fraser Welham, Chief Financial Officer Joe Worthington, Investor & Media Relations Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim / Alexander Ruffman VSA Capital (Joint Broker) Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca +44 (0)20 3005 5000 Celicourt Communications (Financial PR) Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea / Ollie Mills +44 (0)20 7520 9266

Notes to Editors

About redT energy

redT energy plc are experts in energy storage, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and operation of energy storage systems which create revenue alongside reliable, low-cost renewable generation for businesses, industry and electricity distribution networks. Using patented vanadium redox flow technology to store energy in liquid, redT's own energy storage machines can be run continually with no degradation: charging and discharging for over 25 years, matching the lifespan of renewable assets in on-grid, off-grid and weak-grid settings.

redT's energy storage solutions, developed over the past 15 years, address today's changing energy market by providing a flexible platform for time shifting surplus renewable power, securing electricity supplies and earning revenue through grid services. The company has operating machines deployed with customers in the UK, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific. redT energy plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:RED) and has offices in the UK, Africa and the USA. For more information, visit www.redTenergy.com

For sales, press or investor enquiries, please contact the redT team on +44 (0)20 7061 6233.

Financial review

Overall Group result

The Camco Carbon and African investment advisory businesses were discontinued early in January 2018 leaving the Camco US consultancy business. This continued to have a significant influence on the overall H1 2018 result, particularly at revenue and gross profit level as can be seen from the table below.

.

Continuing operations redT Camco Group First Half First Half First Half 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance £m £m £m % £m £m £m % £m £m £m % Revenue 0.2 0.2 - 10 1.0 0.7 0.3 38 1.2 0.9 0.3 33 Gross profit - 0.2 (0.2) (91) 0.8 0.7 0.1 3 0.8 0.9 (0.1) (16) Admin (excl. SBP (1)) (5.5) (3.1) (2.4) (76) (0.7) (0.6) (0.1) (12) (6.2) (3.7) (2.5) (66) Trading (loss)/profit (5.5) (2.9) (2.6) (86) 0.1 0.1 - (46) (5.4) (2.8) (2.6) (92) SBP (1) (0.2) (0.3) 0.1 17 - - - - (0.2) (0.3) 0.1 17 Operating loss (5.7) (3.2) (2.5) (77) 0.1 0.1 - (36) (5.7) (3.1) (2.6) (82)

(1)SBP - Share-based payments

Group revenue from continuing operations of £1.2m (2017 £0.9m) was principally due to the residual Camco consultancy business. Revenue recognised for the redT business was minimal despite machines containing 37 units being completed and in testing by the period end. As revenue is only recognised on commissioning the value of these machines was included in the £1.2m work in progress at 30 June 2018.

Group operating loss for the period was £5.7m (H1 2017: £3.1m loss) which, excluding non-cash, share-based payments, corresponds to a trading loss of £5.4m (H1 2017: £2.8m loss), £2.6m more than H1 2017 due to the expansion of redT's operations as explained below.

redT energy storage business

The redT business model is to be an energy storage expert as well as a supplierof its own patented energy storage machines. In H1 2018 the focus has continued to be been on building up the team and developing our products to achieve this.

Overall the redT business generated a trading loss of £5.5m (2017: £2.9m loss).

The revenue of £0.2m (H1 2017: £0.2m) relates to the delivery of some small machines in the period. Revenue is yet to be recognised on most of the Gen 2 orders as commissioning of these systems was not completed by 30 June 2018.

Strengthening the product development, engineering and commercial teams increased overall average staff numbers from 38 in H1 2017 to 69 in H2 2018. Increased staff and product development costs accounted for substantially all of the £2.4m (76%) increase in redT administrative expenses (excluding SBP) to £5.5m (H1 2017: £3.1m). As only a small amount of Gen 2 sales revenue was recognised at the end of H1 2018, amortisation of redT's £6.0m R&D intangible asset did not commence during the period.

Camco business

The Camco business historically comprised the legacy Carbon and consultancy activities in Africa and the USA. The Group divested its holdings in Camco Africa on 5 January 2018 for a nominal amount and ceased its Carbon activities on 10 January 2018. These businesses constitute the discontinued operations in these financials.

The remaining Camco USA business continues to focus on the management of the previously disposed biogas assets via a service contract agreement. This business was break even at operating profit level during the period (H1 2017: £0.1m).

Fundraising

On 13 April 2018 the Company announced that it had raised £3.85 million (before expenses) from institutional investors through the placing of 65,392,342 ordinary shares, at a price of 5.9p, and the new shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 19 April 2018. Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital now comprises 719,315,766 Ordinary Shares.

Cash and cash equivalents

At 30 June 2018, the Group held free cash reserves of £3.9m (31 December 2017: £6.6m). The Group continues to have no loans or borrowings. The key movements in cash during H1 2018 were proceeds from issue of share capital of £3.7m and cash outflow from operating activities of £5.7m. £0.4m was also placed in an escrow account as security for a bank guarantee issued to a customer.

Basis of preparation

As foreseen in previous and the current management's forecasts and mentioned in market analysts' projections, it will be necessary for the Group to raise additional financing to fund operations until production and sales are increased to a level at which the business becomes cash generative. The Board is confident that the Group will be able to secure the necessary funding in the appropriate time scale and therefore consider it appropriate to present these financials on a going concern basis.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2018

H1 2018 (unaudited) H1 2017 (unaudited) FY 2017 (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 574 194 428 Intangible assets and goodwill 3 13,265 13,174 13,303 Deferred tax assets 85 151 87 13,924 13,519 13,818 Current assets Inventory 4 1,785 - 550 Prepayments and accrued income 5 989 874 947 Trade and other receivables 6 696 481 1,974 Corporation tax receivable - 6 6 Cash and cash equivalents 7 4,319 11,605 6,603 7,789 12,966 10,080 Total assets 21,713 26,485 23,898 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 1,390 1,819 1,487 Deferred income 9 1,558 728 1,789 2,948 2,547 3,276 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 9 46 - 62 46 - 62 Total liabilities 2,994 2,547 3,338 Net assets 18,719 23,938 20,560 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 6,135 5,560 5,560 Share premium 95,325 92,198 92,198 Share-based payment reserve 1,904 1,530 1,707 Retained earnings (84,211) (74,106) (78,207) Translation reserve 988 349 883 Other reserve (1,422) (1,422) (1,422) Non-controlling interest - (171) (159) Total equity 18,719 23,938 20,560

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the 6 months to 30 June 2018