REDT ENERGY PLC    RED   GB00B11FB960

REDT ENERGY PLC

(RED)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/12 03:00:00 am
1.4 GBp   --.--%
02:54aREDT ENERGY : Notice of Full Year Results
PU
04/09REDT ENERGY : Result of Open Offer
PU
04/05REDT ENERGY : Completion of US Business Activities Divestment
PU
News 
Redt Energy : Notice of Full Year Results

Redt Energy : Notice of Full Year Results

06/12/2019 | 02:54am EDT

This announcement contains inside information

12 June 2019

redT energy plc

('redT' or the 'Company')

Notice of Full Year Results

redT energy plc (AIM:RED), the energy storage solutions company, announces that its Full Year Results for the period ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Tuesday 25th June.

Following the announcement of Results, the management team will host a presentation for analysts in the morning, followed by a conference call for retail investors at 3pm on the day. Please contact Joe Worthington via investor.relations@redtenergy.comto register your interest in joining the relevant session and receive further details.

Regarding the Company's ongoing Strategic Review process, discussions are progressing positively with a number of parties. A further update will be provided when appropriate.

Enquiries:

redT energy plc

+44 (0)20 7121 6111

Neil O'Brien, Executive Chairman

Joe Worthington, Investor & Media Relations

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)20 7597 5970

Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim / Cassie Herlihy

VSA Capital (Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca

+44 (0)20 3005 5000

Celicourt Communications (Financial PR)

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Ollie Mills

+44 (0)20 7520 9266

Notes to Editors

About redT energy

redT energy plc are experts in energy storage, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and operation of energy storage infrastructure which creates revenue alongside reliable, low-cost renewable generation for businesses, industry and electricity distribution networks. Using patented vanadium redox flow technology to store energy in liquid, redT's own energy storage machines can be run continually with no degradation: charging and discharging for over 25 years, matching the lifespan of renewable assets in on-grid, off-grid and weak-grid settings.

redT's energy storage solutions, developed over the past 15 years, address today's changing energy market by providing a flexible platform for time shifting surplus renewable power, securing electricity supplies and earning revenue through grid services. The company has customers in the UK, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific. redT energy plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:RED). For more information, visit www.redTenergy.com

For sales, press or investor enquiries, please contact the redT team on +44 (0)207 061 6233.

Disclaimer

Redt Energy plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 06:53:01 UTC
