Redt Energy : Notice of Full Year Results

12 June 2019

redT energy plc

('redT' or the 'Company')

Notice of Full Year Results

redT energy plc (AIM:RED), the energy storage solutions company, announces that its Full Year Results for the period ended 31 December 2018 will be released on Tuesday 25th June.

Following the announcement of Results, the management team will host a presentation for analysts in the morning, followed by a conference call for retail investors at 3pm on the day. Please contact Joe Worthington via investor.relations@redtenergy.comto register your interest in joining the relevant session and receive further details.

Regarding the Company's ongoing Strategic Review process, discussions are progressing positively with a number of parties. A further update will be provided when appropriate.

About redT energy

redT energy plc are experts in energy storage, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and operation of energy storage infrastructure which creates revenue alongside reliable, low-cost renewable generation for businesses, industry and electricity distribution networks. Using patented vanadium redox flow technology to store energy in liquid, redT's own energy storage machines can be run continually with no degradation: charging and discharging for over 25 years, matching the lifespan of renewable assets in on-grid, off-grid and weak-grid settings.

redT's energy storage solutions, developed over the past 15 years, address today's changing energy market by providing a flexible platform for time shifting surplus renewable power, securing electricity supplies and earning revenue through grid services. The company has customers in the UK, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific. redT energy plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:RED). For more information, visit www.redTenergy.com

For sales, press or investor enquiries, please contact the redT team on +44 (0)207 061 6233.