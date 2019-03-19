Redt Energy : Posting of Circular

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

19 March 2019

redT energy plc ('redT' or 'the Company')

Posting of Circular

redT energy plc (the 'Company') announces that, further to the announcement on 14 March 2019 relating to the proposed Placing of 47,000,000 new Ordinary Shares and Open Offer of a maximum of 113,031,304 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 2 pence per share, the Company has today posted to Qualifying Shareholders the Circular which sets out the terms of the Open Offer and how to apply for Open Offer Shares. The Circular will also be made available on the Company's website at https://redtenergy.com/.

The ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer is 19 March 2019.

The Open Offer is being made to Qualifying Shareholders on the register as at the Record Date, being 5.00 p.m. on 15 March 2019, for up to 113,031,304 Open Offer Shares at 2 pence per Open Offer Share (being the same price as the Issue Price for the Placing) on the basis of:

1 Open Offer Share for every 7 Existing Ordinary Shares

Full details of the Open Offer, including terms and conditions and details on how to accept the Open Offer, are set out in the Circular.

The Open Offer is conditional on, inter alia,

(i) completion of the Placing;

(ii) the proceeds of the Fundraising being at least £1.5 million;

(iii) the passing of the Resolution; and

(iv) Admission occurring by no later than 8:00 a.m. on 10 April 2019 (or such later times and /or dates as may be agreed between the Company and VSA Capital Limited, being no later than 8:00 a.m. on 18 April 2019).

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares (assuming full take-up under the Open Offer), the Enlarged Share Capital of the Company will be 951,250,436 Ordinary Shares.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

2019 Announcement of the Placing and Open Offer 14 March Record Date for entitlement under the Open Offer 15 March Publication of the Circular, Proxy Form and, to Qualifying Non-Crest Shareholders, the Application Form 19 March Ex-entitlement date of the Open Offer 19 March Open Offer Entitlements and Excess Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders 20 March Latest recommended time and date for requested withdrawal of

Basic Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 2 April Latest time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements in CREST Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms under the Open Offer 3.00 p.m. on 3 April

3.00 p.m. on 4 April Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST voting instructions 11.00 a.m. on 5 April Latest time and date for receipt of Application Forms and payment

in full under the Open Offer and settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) 11.00 a.m. on 8 April General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 9 April Results of the General Meeting and the Open Offer announced 9 April Admission and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares expected to commence on AIM 8.00 a.m. on 10 April Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be credited in respect of New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form 10 April Where applicable, expected date for despatch of definitive share certificates for New Ordinary Shares in certificated form within 14 days of Admission

