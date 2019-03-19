Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redt Energy PLC    RED   GB00B11FB960

REDT ENERGY PLC

(RED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:01 pm
1.025 GBp   -26.79%
03:25aREDT ENERGY : Posting of Circular
PU
03/14REDT ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/14REDT ENERGY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Redt Energy : Posting of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:25am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT IS RESTRICTED AND IT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

19 March 2019

redT energy plc ('redT' or 'the Company')

Posting of Circular

redT energy plc (the 'Company') announces that, further to the announcement on 14 March 2019 relating to the proposed Placing of 47,000,000 new Ordinary Shares and Open Offer of a maximum of 113,031,304 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 2 pence per share, the Company has today posted to Qualifying Shareholders the Circular which sets out the terms of the Open Offer and how to apply for Open Offer Shares. The Circular will also be made available on the Company's website at https://redtenergy.com/.

The ex-entitlement date for the Open Offer is 19 March 2019.

Terms not otherwise defined herein, shall have the meanings given in the section entitled 'Definitions' at the front of the Circular.

The Open Offer is being made to Qualifying Shareholders on the register as at the Record Date, being 5.00 p.m. on 15 March 2019, for up to 113,031,304 Open Offer Shares at 2 pence per Open Offer Share (being the same price as the Issue Price for the Placing) on the basis of:

1 Open Offer Share for every 7 Existing Ordinary Shares

Full details of the Open Offer, including terms and conditions and details on how to accept the Open Offer, are set out in the Circular.

The Open Offer is conditional on, inter alia,

(i) completion of the Placing;

(ii) the proceeds of the Fundraising being at least £1.5 million;

(iii) the passing of the Resolution; and

(iv) Admission occurring by no later than 8:00 a.m. on 10 April 2019 (or such later times and /or dates as may be agreed between the Company and VSA Capital Limited, being no later than 8:00 a.m. on 18 April 2019).

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares (assuming full take-up under the Open Offer), the Enlarged Share Capital of the Company will be 951,250,436 Ordinary Shares.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

2019

Announcement of the Placing and Open Offer

14 March

Record Date for entitlement under the Open Offer

15 March

Publication of the Circular, Proxy Form and, to Qualifying Non-Crest Shareholders, the Application Form

19 March

Ex-entitlement date of the Open Offer

19 March

Open Offer Entitlements and Excess Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders

20 March

Latest recommended time and date for requested withdrawal of
Basic Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST

4.30 p.m. on 2 April

Latest time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements in CREST

Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms under the Open Offer

3.00 p.m. on 3 April

3.00 p.m. on 4 April

Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST voting instructions

11.00 a.m. on 5 April

Latest time and date for receipt of Application Forms and payment
in full under the Open Offer and settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate)

11.00 a.m. on 8 April

General Meeting

11.00 a.m. on 9 April

Results of the General Meeting and the Open Offer announced

9 April

Admission and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares expected to commence on AIM

8.00 a.m. on 10 April

Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be credited in respect of New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form

10 April

Where applicable, expected date for despatch of definitive share certificates for New Ordinary Shares in certificated form

within 14 days of Admission

redT energy plc

Neil O'Brien, Executive Chairman

Scott McGregor, Chief Executive Officer

Fraser Welham, Chief Financial Officer

Joe Worthington, Investor & Media Relations

+44 (0)20 7061 6233

VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser)

Andrew Raca / Simon Barton

+44 (0)20 3005 5000

VSA Capital Limited (Broker)

Andrew Monk

+44 (0)20 3005 5000

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Jeremy Ellis / Alex Ruffman

+44 (0)20 7597 4000

Celicourt Communications (Financial PR)

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea / Ollie Mills

+44 (0)20 7520 9266

Notes to Editors

About redT energy

redT energy plc are experts in energy storage, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and operation of energy storage infrastructure which creates revenue alongside reliable, low-cost renewable generation for businesses, industry and electricity distribution networks. Using patented vanadium redox flow technology to store energy in liquid, redT's own energy storage machines can be run continually with no degradation: charging and discharging for over 25 years, matching the lifespan of renewable assets in on-grid, off-grid and weak-grid settings.

redT's energy storage solutions, developed over the past 15 years, address today's changing energy market by providing a flexible platform for time shifting surplus renewable power, securing electricity supplies and earning revenue through grid services. The company has customers in the UK, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific. redT energy plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:RED) and has experts located in the UK, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia and the USA. For more information, visit www.redTenergy.com

For sales, press or investor enquiries, please contact the redT team on +44 (0)207 061 6233.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure tocomply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

MAR

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Redt Energy plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REDT ENERGY PLC
03:25aREDT ENERGY : Posting of Circular
PU
03/14REDT ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/14REDT ENERGY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
03/14REDT ENERGY : Strategic Review and Placing and Open Offer
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : Year-End Update
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : AIM Rule 17 Disclosure Statement
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : Lapse & Grant of Options
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : 1MWh energy storage project goes live
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : Management Team Update
PU
2018REDT ENERGY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,99 M
EBIT 2018 -11,7 M
Net income 2018 -12,1 M
Finance 2018 4,19 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 9,48 M
Chart REDT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Redt Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,20 €
Spread / Average Target 1 609%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott James McGregor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey Paul Kenna Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Docherty Operations Director
Fraser Andrew Norton Welham Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-Louis Cols Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDT ENERGY PLC-79.90%11
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%29 373
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC2.66%3 239
ENERSYS-13.21%2 900
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 882
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 988
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.