REDT ENERGY PLC    RED   GB00B11FB960

REDT ENERGY PLC

(RED)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/14 12:46:05 pm
1.75 GBp   -51.92%
12:49pREDT ENERGY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
12:49pREDT ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10:59aREDT ENERGY : Strategic Review and Placing and Open Offer
PU
Redt Energy : Price Monitoring Extension

03/14/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

RNS Number : 9391S

RedT Energy PLC

14 March 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Redt Energy plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:48:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3,99 M
EBIT 2018 -11,7 M
Net income 2018 -12,1 M
Finance 2018 4,19 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
Capitalization 33,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,20 €
Spread / Average Target 378%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott James McGregor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeffrey Paul Kenna Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Docherty Operations Director
Fraser Andrew Norton Welham Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-Louis Cols Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDT ENERGY PLC-28.63%38
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%28 796
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC1.64%3 207
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 967
ENERSYS-11.40%2 960
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 990
