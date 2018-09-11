Redt Energy : win framework contract for UK public sector

This announcement contains inside information

11 September 2018

redT energy plc

('redT' or the 'Company')

redT win framework contract for UK public sector

redT awarded framework energy storage supplier contract for NHS and other public sector sites across UK

redT energy plc (AIM:RED), the energy storage solutions company, announces that it has been awarded a place on Essentia's (a wholly owned subsidiary of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust) Battery Storage Framework to supply energy storage solutions to the UK public sector.

Having successfully been awarded the contract as part of a competitive selection process, the Company has been selected as a preferred supplier of energy storage solutions for UK public sector projects. This includes the NHS, with scope to also extend to Central Government Estate, Local Authorities, Schools and Universities across the UK.

The NHS is one of the UK's most energy intensive organisations and spends in excess of £750m on energy costs annually. Through the Framework, redT energy will work with public sector bodies, including the NHS, to deliver energy and cost savings whilst delivering improved services and reducing carbon emissions.

Scott McGregor, CEO of redT said:

'We're very pleased to have been selected as a framework supplier for the public sector in the UK. To be chosen is an important validation of our technology and business models to unlock cheaper energy costs and reaffirms our position as a leader within the energy storage sector. We look forward to working closely with the NHS and other public sector companies to reduce their energy costs and accelerate their clean energy targets in the future'

Notes to Editors

About redT energy

redT energy plc are experts in energy storage, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and operation of energy storage infrastructure which creates revenue alongside reliable, low-cost renewable generation for businesses, industry and electricity distribution networks. Using patented vanadium redox flow technology to store energy in liquid, redT's own energy storage machines can be run continually with no degradation: charging and discharging for over 25 years, matching the lifespan of renewable assets in on-grid, off-grid and weak-grid settings.

redT's energy storage solutions, developed over the past 15 years, address today's changing energy market by providing a flexible platform for time shifting surplus renewable power, securing electricity supplies and earning revenue through grid services. The company has customers in the UK, Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific. redT energy plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:RED) and has experts located in the UK, Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia and the USA. For more information, visit www.redTenergy.com

For sales, press or investor enquiries, please contact the redT team on +44 (0)207 061 6233.