Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Redx Pharma Plc    REDX   GB00BSNB6S51

REDX PHARMA PLC

(REDX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/24 11:35:05 am
8.25 GBp   --.--%
11:38aREDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/19REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/17REDX PHARMA : Further statement re Rule 2.6 Extension
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redx Pharma : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:38am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Redx Pharma plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Redx Pharma plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21stFebruary 2020

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

REDX ORD 1P

Purchases

50,000

8 GBX

8 GBX

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

24thFebruary 2020

Contact name:

Jerone Grey

Telephone number:

0207 894 7235

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Redx Pharma plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REDX PHARMA PLC
11:38aREDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/19REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/17REDX PHARMA : Further statement re Rule 2.6 Extension
AQ
02/17REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/14REDX PHARMA : Further statement re Rule 2.6 Extension
PU
02/14REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/12REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/10REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/07REDX PHARMA : CantorFitzgeraldEuro - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
02/03REDX PHARMA : Christopher John - Form 8.3 - RedX Pharma PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 14,7 M
Chart REDX PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Redx Pharma Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDX PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa Anson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
James Robert Mead Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard E. Armer Chief Scientific Officer
Andrew Saunders Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDX PHARMA PLC0.00%19
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%88 181
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%63 855
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%43 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.35%26 379
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group