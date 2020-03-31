Log in
REDX PHARMA PLC    REDX   GB00BSNB6S51

REDX PHARMA PLC

(REDX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/31 03:01:22 am
13.82 GBp   -3.02%
04:31aREDX PHARMA : Information regarding Company AGM
PU
03/30REDX PHARMA : £5 million short term loan agreement
PU
03/23REDX PHARMA : W.H. Ireland Limited - Form 8.5 - Redx Pharma Plc
PU
Redx Pharma : Information regarding Company AGM

03/31/2020 | 04:31am EDT

REDX PHARMA PLC

('Redx' or 'the Company')

Further information for shareholders regarding attendance at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020

Alderley Park, 31 March 2020Redx Pharma (AIM:REDX), the drug discovery and development Company focused on oncology and fibrosis, today provides further guidance regarding attendance at its Annual General Meeting at Alderley Park on 23 April 2020, notice for which was posted to shareholders on Friday 27th March along with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30thSeptember 2019.

On 26 March 2020, the Government's Stay at Home Measures were passed into law in England and Wales, with immediate effect. These measures prohibit public gatherings of more than two people, except where the gathering is 'essential for work purposes'. Current advice is that attendance at a general meeting by a shareholder, (other than one specifically required to form the quorum for that meeting), does not meet that criterion.

The Company has already taken steps to ensure that the meeting will be quorate, and therefore in line with the Government measures, further shareholders are not permittedto attend the meeting. Any shareholder seeking to attend will be refused entry to the meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy, using the card distributed with the notice of meeting. The proxy is also available in the investor resources section of the Company's website: www.redxpharma.com

Completed proxies should be returned to:

Equiniti

Aspect House

Spencer Road

Lancing

BN99 8LU

and must be received by 11am on 21 April 2020 to be valid.

The situation continues to evolve, and further announcements may be required in due course. The Company will seek to ensure that shareholders remain fully informed at all times.

For further information, please contact:

Redx Pharma Plc

T: +44 1625 469 918

Iain Ross, Chairman

Lisa Anson, Chief Executive

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Advisor & Joint Broker)

T: +44 20 7894 7000

Phil Davies

WG Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

T: +44 20 3705 9330

Claes Spång/ Chris Lee/ David Wilson

FTI Consulting

T: +44 20 3727 1000

Simon Conway/Ciara Martin

About Redx Pharma Plc

Redx is a UK based biotechnology company whose shares are traded on AIM (AIM:REDX). Redx's vision is to become a leading biotech focused on the development of novel precision medicines that have the potential to transform treatment in oncology and fibrotic diseases.

If you would like to sign up to regular alerts from Redx Pharma, please follow this link https://www.redxpharma.com/investors/email-alerts/

Disclaimer

Redx Pharma plc published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:30:03 UTC
