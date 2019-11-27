Reebonz Hypes It Up In A Race For Black Friday

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ), a leading online luxury marketplace and platform in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it is offering shoppers buzzworthy deals and discounts and an even better selection this Black Friday with luxurious deals for every style. Members can browse over 100,000 designer steals and slash off sale prices with exclusive discount codes throughout the Black Friday week.



10:000S IS THE GOAL

Be part of the Black Friday Speed Deals app-only game and stop the timer as close to 10:000s to win further discounts. Members can play up to 3 rounds and share with their friends to win more tries. One can win up to $50 off by simply sharing the speed deal with friends and family.

“As the year comes to an end and the festive retail scene gets hyped up, we wanted to inject some excitement and Black Friday was the best opportunity to scale it up with an exciting game around speed - much of what is needed during Black Friday to score you the best buys!” shared Benjamin Han, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

GET READY, SET, SHOP

From 25 to 29 November, shoppers can expect to apply the Black Friday 20% and 22% codes on various luxury designer deals. At midnight on Black Friday 29 November until 1 December 2019, shoppers can apply a 25% code for greater savings on curated sales merchandise. So, be quick to add your latest luxury desires to your shopping bag and shop away on reebonz.com . Promotions and terms can vary by location.

BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND FLASH SALES

During the Black Friday Weekend of 29 to 1 December, shoppers can immerse themselves in flash sales as high as 60% off lasting 24 hours daily. Time to stock up on affordable designer finds from Balenciaga, Prada & Valentino before they're sold out!

About Reebonz

Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2009, Reebonz (pronounced “ribbons”) is the trusted online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. Leveraging data and technology, Reebonz makes luxury accessible by operating as an eco-system of B2C e-tail and B2C marketplace for over 1,000 brands, supported by C2C marketplaces that enable individuals to sell through its platform. With an easy shopping experience, members can enjoy convenient access to the selection of products that Reebonz sources as well as from a curated collection of multi-brand luxury boutiques from all around the world.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Reebonz’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the ability to regain compliance with NASDAQ stockholders’ equity and continue to meet NASDAQ’s listing standards; Reebonz’s ability to manage growth; the reaction of Reebonz customers and suppliers to its business combination; rising costs adversely affecting Reebonz’s profitability; potential litigation involving Reebonz’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Reebonz’s products. See the risk factors disclosed in the definitive proxy statement for Reebonz’ business combination for additional risks. See the risk factors disclosed in Reebonz’s most recently filed prospectus, filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019 for additional risks. Reebonz does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Reebonz Holding Limited | ir@reebonz.com

For more information on Reebonz, please visit www.reebonz.com