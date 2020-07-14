Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reed's, Inc.    REED

REED'S, INC.

(REED)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flying Cauldron™ Launches on Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 08:56am EDT

NORWALK, Conn., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flying Cauldron™, a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda from Reed’s® Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), proudly announces the magical brew’s launch on Amazon. It is now easier than ever to enjoy this out-of-this-world, butterscotch beer with a magical delivery straight to consumers' doorsteps.

Flying Cauldron™ leaves drinkers spellbound with an enchanting flavor experience that combines butterscotch with creamy vanilla.  Perfectly served in an ice-cold mug, straight from the bottle or with a scoop of ice cream, the bewitching beverage is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.  

“Consumers are looking for simple ways to spark happiness these days. From theme parties to marathon movie nights and anytime in between, Flying Cauldron™ ‘brews’ joy,” shared Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s® Inc. “Fans of the brew have asked for Flying Cauldron™ doorstep delivery and, now with Amazon, it is easier than ever to taste the magic of our buttery, vanilla cream soda!”

For the magic-obsessed nationwide, Flying Cauldron™ will be giving away five cases of their butterscotch beer, along with sweet treats from Toasted Mallow, for one lucky winner. Until July 31st, wizards and witches can grab their wands, press their dress robes and enter the sweepstakes through Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win. More details on the sweepstakes are available here.

Flying Cauldron™ is available directly on Amazon for $24.99/12-Pack. The brand is offering 10% discount through July 31st with the code: 10FLYING.

For more information about Flying Cauldron™, please visit: https://flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron™ on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Reed's, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed's® is America's # 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Under Reed's® Inc., Virgil's® is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas, and Flying Cauldron™ is a unique line of non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's® core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1165c8f-d607-49e2-801a-461eb151d936

Primary Logo

Flying Cauldron™ Launches on Amazon

Wands at the Ready! Butterscotch Cream Soda Brings Wizardry to Doorsteps Nationwide

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REED'S, INC.
08:56aFlying Cauldron™ Launches on Amazon
GL
06/26REED'S, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
06/17Reed's Inc. Launches Ultimate Ready-to-Drink Mule With A Real Ginger Kick
GL
06/04REED : Prosecutor appointed to probe black man's killing by officer
AQ
06/03REED : Mom of Indiana black man killed by police asks feds to help
AQ
05/28REED'S, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26REED'S, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
05/12REED : Indianapolis police to get body cameras in wake of killings
AQ
05/12REED : S, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/11REEDS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,91 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,3 M 53,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 88,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,33 $
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 175%
Spread / Lowest Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman E. Snyder Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bello Chairman
Thomas J. Spisak Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Reed Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Lewis Jaffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REED'S, INC.0.00%53
PEPSICO, INC.-1.62%187 188
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-26.48%20 842
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-21.84%18 014
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-30.24%8 884
OSOTSPA-3.70%3 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group