REED'S, INC.

REED'S, INC.

(REED)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reed's Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

04/15/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

NORWALK, Conn., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Reed’s also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole manager for the offering.

Reed’s intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Scott Van Winkle, ICR
(800) 997-3337 Ext 6
Or (617) 956-6736
Email: ir@reedsinc.com
www.reedsinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36,9 M
EBIT 2020 -9,26 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,92x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 21,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,33  $
Last Close Price 0,46  $
Spread / Highest target 449%
Spread / Average Target 413%
Spread / Lowest Target 340%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman E. Snyder Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bello Chairman
Thomas J. Spisak Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Reed Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Lewis Jaffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REED'S, INC.0.00%22
PEPSICO, INC.1.27%192 271
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.96%21 593
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-14.33%19 059
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-28.09%9 158
OSOTSPA1.96%3 589
