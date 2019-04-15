Log in
Regal Beloit Corporation : to Hold First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

0
04/15/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

BELOIT, Wis., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CDT (10:00 am EDT) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: http://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 7903361# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10130611#. Both will be accessible until August 6, 2019.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-to-hold-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-may-7-2019-300832080.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
