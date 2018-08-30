Fast, Furious and 50: Pulse-Pounding Cop Thriller 'Bullitt' Returns to Movie Theaters Nationwide for Two Days Only

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's fast, it's furious and 50 years ago "Bullitt" set the standard for cinematic car chases. The 10-minute, adrenaline-pumping pursuit through the streets of San Francisco became the blueprint for almost every car chase that came afterward, fueling high-octane action films for decades. This fall, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Bullitt," Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are revving up the classic cop thriller and bringing it back to movie theaters nationwide for two days only, on October 7 and 9.

"Bullitt" will play in approximately 550 movie theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time). Tickets to the "Bullitt" 50th-anniversary screenings can be purchased online beginning Friday, August 31 at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

The "King of Cool" Steve McQueen stars as the film's namesake Frank Bullitt, a sharp-dressing, gutsy police lieutenant. Bullitt is determined to unravel the mystery behind the killing of a Senate subcommittee star witness in his protection. When ambitious politician Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) and the mob catch wind of his mission, Bullitt sets off on a dangerous game of cat and mouse throughout San Francisco. "Bullitt" also stars Jacqueline Bisset, Don Gordon, Robert Duvall, Victor Tayback and Norman Fell, along with the 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback Frank Bullitt drives in the iconic car chase scene, and a 1968 Dodge Charger 440 Magnum driven by Bullitt's adversaries.

"Bullitt" received recognition for its original jazz-inspired score by Lalo Schifrin and was Oscar®-nominated for Best Sound. Film editor Frank P. Keller took home the Academy Award® for Best Film Editing, recognition for the revolutionary car chase sequence which has remained the industry gold standard for five generations.

"'Bullitt' is a true fan-favorite classic making it an obvious addition to the Fathom lineup this year," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations. "We are thrilled to be celebrating the movie's 50th anniversary with Warner Bros. by presenting it the way the film should be seen — on the big screen — this October."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment's home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fast-furious-and-50-pulse-pounding-cop-thriller-bullitt-returns-to-movie-theaters-nationwide-for-two-days-only-300704962.html

SOURCE Fathom Events