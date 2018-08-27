Regal Entertainment : 'Canelo vs. GGG 2' - Historic Rematch Between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin - Live in Movie Theaters September 15

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated rematch. The first fight sold out in only two weeks, and once again fans across the country will be able to get front-row seats to the 12-round, mega-fight -- "Canelo vs. GGG 2" – live at their local movie theater. Fans won't want to miss this epic match-up of two of the most explosive, heavy-handed fighters in the sport today. And they have promised they will not leave the rematch in the judges' hands.

The live broadcast of "Canelo vs. GGG 2," presented by Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Fathom Events, is set for Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT/ 6:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. AK / 3:00 p.m. HI.

Tickets for "Canelo vs. GGG 2" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 450 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In the co-main event, breakout Mexican star Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs) will make the second defense of his WBO Junior Middleweight World Title against rugged Canadian contender Brandon "Bad Boy" Cook (20-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round battle. Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) of Montreal, Canada and Irish warrior Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs) of Cork, Ireland will go head-to-head in a 12-round middleweight battle that has Fight of the Year candidate written all over it. Former pound-for-pound king and former four-division world champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will make his highly anticipated return against experienced Mexican warrior Moises "Moi" Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight battle that will open the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast.

Canelo said, "I'm delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history," said Canelo Alvarez. "This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best. This time, [Gennady] Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges because I'm coming to knock him out."

Golovkin said, "It feels right that the rematch returns to the scene of the crime. This time there will be no drama with a decision. I won the first fight and left the ring as world champion wearing all the belts. And I am going to win the second fight. It is going to be a record fight and a golden night for me and boxing at T-Mobile Arena."

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions said, "There is no better place to host the historic rematch between Canelo and Golovkin than T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas on a fight weekend during Cinco de Mayo is electric, and I know fans will travel from around the world to be here to participate in the celebratory atmosphere. Historic boxing matches like Canelo vs. GGG 2 belong in a place like Las Vegas, which offers fans the full and rich experience they are looking for on a big fight weekend."

"Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy left the fight world clamoring for this epic rematch. We are proud to once again team up with some of the very best in the boxing business to bring this fight to cinemas nationwide," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "Fight fans are in for a real treat when these warriors head back into the squared circle and we're excited to be bringing it to their local cinemas."

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. Munguia vs. Cook is a 12-round battle for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Lemieux vs. O'Sullivan is a 12-round middleweight clash presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with Murphy's Boxing. Gonzalez vs. Fuentes is a 10-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, "THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING," Hennessy, "Never Stop, Never Settle," O'Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. Bout card subject to change without notice.

