Regal International : CEO Appointed As Senior Advisor To China Engineering Museum

It was an honour for our Mr. Su Chung Jye, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Regal International Group Ltd. ('RIGL'), to have been recently appointed as a Senior Advisor to the China Engineering Consulting Museum of Beijing, China ('Engineering Museum'), at a ceremony held at the Engineering Museum on 6th September 2019.

This will be an excellent platform for RIGL's Group of Companies to be connected to the China building and construction industry as well as to pursue and form beneficial alliances with the key developers and players in the properties markets.

______________________________________

About China Engineering Consulting Museum

The China Engineering Consulting Museum showcases exhibits related to contributions made by the engineering consulting professionals to the progress and development of China's engineering industry and the nation's economic construction. The Engineering Museum, which was firstly opened in July 2019, intends to record the milestones of the development of China's engineering consulting industry and to pay tribute to the contributors who have made an impact to the industry throughout the course of history.

For more information, please visit https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/-tJTWBUnjcod_zFUafUAOA .