Regal International : Official Delisting of Taiwan Depository Receipts on Taiwan Stock Exchange Announcement

The Board of Directors ('Board') of Regal International Group Ltd. ('Company', and together with its subsidiaries, 'Group') refers to the announcements made by the Company on 8 July 2019 and 9 July 2019 in respect of the delisting of Taiwan Depository Receipts ('TDR') on Taiwan Stock Exchange ('TWSE') for the Company (TWSE stock code: 911619).

The Company wishes to inform that the Company's TDR is delisted from the TWSE with effect from 19 August 2019.