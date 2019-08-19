Regal International : Participates in Sarawak-Singapore Business Forum and Expo

Sarawak - Singapore Business Forum and Expo 2019 was held on Friday, 16th August 2019 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore. It was officiated by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

The objective of the Business Forum and Expo were;

To explore new markets and business opportunities in Sarawak and Singapore;

To promote and enhance international trade and e-commerce between Sarawak and Singapore;

To provide an alternative platform for exchanging ideas and finding solutions to economic and investment challenges for companies from Sarawak and Singapore; and

To provide an avenue for government officials, senior executives, business leaders and all key stakeholders from Sarawak and Singapore to connect and network.

The one-day Business Forum and Expo was attended by over 800 business representatives and Sarawak exhibitors in industries such as food and beverage, digital media, crafts and tourism; while over 1000 Singapore business industries was invited to attend the Business Forum and Expo.

Regal International Group was delighted to be one of the exhibitors in this Business Expo to showcase its prominent properties and was overwhelmed with eager enquiries. Tropics City 's 'unique enrichment mall cum residence' concept had caught the crowd's attention whereas Regal Corporate Park received encouraging responses from small-to-medium enterprises (SME) and investors who are fascinated with its integrated design and locality.

In addition, Regal International Group also promoted Tourism Package, MICE Event, Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), Educational Program and Agricultural Produce of Sarawak.