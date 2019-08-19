Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Regal International Group Ltd    HISH   SG1AE0000008

REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

(HISH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regal International : Participates in Sarawak-Singapore Business Forum and Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:17am EDT

Sarawak - Singapore Business Forum and Expo 2019 was held on Friday, 16th August 2019 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore. It was officiated by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

The objective of the Business Forum and Expo were;

  • To explore new markets and business opportunities in Sarawak and Singapore;
  • To promote and enhance international trade and e-commerce between Sarawak and Singapore;
  • To provide an alternative platform for exchanging ideas and finding solutions to economic and investment challenges for companies from Sarawak and Singapore; and
  • To provide an avenue for government officials, senior executives, business leaders and all key stakeholders from Sarawak and Singapore to connect and network.

The one-day Business Forum and Expo was attended by over 800 business representatives and Sarawak exhibitors in industries such as food and beverage, digital media, crafts and tourism; while over 1000 Singapore business industries was invited to attend the Business Forum and Expo.

Regal International Group was delighted to be one of the exhibitors in this Business Expo to showcase its prominent properties and was overwhelmed with eager enquiries. Tropics City 's 'unique enrichment mall cum residence' concept had caught the crowd's attention whereas Regal Corporate Park received encouraging responses from small-to-medium enterprises (SME) and investors who are fascinated with its integrated design and locality.

In addition, Regal International Group also promoted Tourism Package, MICE Event, Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), Educational Program and Agricultural Produce of Sarawak.

Disclaimer

Regal International Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP
06:17aREGAL INTERNATIONAL : Participates in Sarawak-Singapore Business Forum and Expo
PU
06:17aREGAL INTERNATIONAL : Official Delisting of Taiwan Depository Receipts on Taiwan..
PU
08/16REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Lands Signs MOU With Kontur Asiajaya
PU
08/10REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Changes to the Composition of the Board and the Board Comm..
PU
07/09REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Delisting of Taiwan Depository Receipts on Taiwan Stock Ex..
PU
06/25REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Response to SGX-ST Queries on the Emphasis of Matter in th..
PU
06/21REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Emphasis of Matter on the Audited Financial Statements for..
PU
06/21REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Material Variances between Unaudited Results Announcement ..
PU
06/20REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Lands Signed MOU On Merk-El Care
PU
06/10REGAL INTERNATIONAL : Result of Application for Extension of Time to Announce Su..
PU
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M
Chart REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Regal International Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,09  MYR
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chung Jye Su Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Weng Hoe Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Kiong Wong Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Yew Shen Low Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD-57.14%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.13%41 648
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 512
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.58%29 868
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.83%26 870
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.66%25 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group