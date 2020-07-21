Regal International : Result of Application for Extension of Time to Announce The Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019 (“FY2019”), First Quarter of Financial Period Ended 31 March 2020 (“1QFY2020”) and Second Quarter of Financial Period Ended 30 June 2020 (“2QFY2020”), to Convene Annual General Meeting for FY2019, and to Issue the Sustainability Report for FY2019

Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms shall have the same meaning ascribed to the announcement dated 18 February 2020 in relation to the Company's application for extension of time to announce the financial statements for FY2019 and to convene annual general meeting for FY2019 (the 'Announcement').

The Board of the Company wishes to announce that the SGX-ST had, on 20 July 2020, advised the Company that SGX-ST has no objection to granting the following waivers (collectively, the 'Waiver') to the Company:

a) Approximately 5 months extension of time from 29 February 2020 till 3 August 2020 to release the Company's FY2019 Financial Results pursuant to LR705(1);

b) Approximately 4.5 months extension of time from 30 April 2020 till 17 September 2020 to hold the Company's FY2019 Annual General Meeting pursuant to LR707(1);

c) Approximately 4 months extension of time from 15 May 2020 till 9 September 2020 to release the Company's 1QFY2020 Financial Results pursuant to LR705(2) ('1QFY2020 Financial Results Waiver');

d) Approximately 3.5 weeks extension of time from 14 August 2020 till 9 September 2020 to release the Company's 2QFY2020 Financial Results pursuant to LR705(2) ('2QFY2020 Financial Results Waiver'); and

e) Approximately 4 months extension of time from 31 May 2020 till 2 October 2020 to release the Company's FY2019 Sustainability Report pursuant to LR711A.

Further to the Company's announcement dated 2 March 2020, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ('ACRA') had, on 29 June 2020, informed the Company that the Company is required (i) to hold its AGM for FY2019 by 28 August 2020; and (ii) to lodge its annual return for FY2019 by 28 September 2020. The Company will submit further application to ACRA for extension of time to hold its AGM for FY2019 by 17 September 2020.

The Company will make further announcement to update its shareholders on the outcome of the application to

the ACRA in due course.

The reasons for seeking the Waiver were mentioned in the full announcement.

Please click on the following links to download the full announcement(s):