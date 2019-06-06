Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Regal Petroleum PLC    RPT   GB0031775819

REGAL PETROLEUM PLC

(RPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/06 11:24:29 am
39.809 GBp   +0.02%
11:28aREGAL PETROLEUM : Management Changes
PU
11:18aREGAL PETROLEUM : Management Appointments
PU
06/03REGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regal Petroleum : Management Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Press Release

6 June 2019

Regal Petroleum plc

("Regal" or the "Company")

Management Appointments

Regal Petroleum plc (AIM: RPT), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group, is pleased to announce the following changes to the management of the Company.

Mr Bruce Burrows, who is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Finance Director of the Company. This appointment is an executive role and is effective from 5 June 2019. Mr Burrows has extensive experience in financial management in the oil and gas industry, and in particular in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, having been Finance Director of JKX Oil & Gas plc for 14 years until 2011. Since then, he has held similar senior financial management roles with AITEO Group, Lekoil and Seven Energy international. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia & New Zealand, and has a BSc Honours from Canterbury University (New Zealand) and a Diploma in Accounting from Victoria University (New Zealand).

Mr Oleksiy Zayets, who joined the Company in an interim capacity last year, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company's Ukrainian operations, based in Kiev, Ukraine. Mr Zayets is an experienced financial management executive, having held senior financial management roles within the DTEK Holdings Group, including as Chief Financial Officer of a gas production company and a heat and power generation company. He is a Certified Accounting Practitioner, and has a BA Heat and Power Engineering from the Donetsk National Technical University (Ukraine), a Master of Management Diploma from the Donetsk State Academy of Management (Ukraine) and an MBA from the National University of Kiev-Mohyla Academy (Ukraine).

Sergii Glazunov, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am pleased to welcome both Bruce and Oleksiy to the executive management of the Regal. With the excellent progress in the development of our gas and condensate fields in Ukraine, and the significant growth in our revenues and cash flows, we are very pleased to strengthen the financial management within our business with executives of the calibre of Bruce and Oleksiy."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Regal Petroleum plc

Tel: 020 3427 3550

Chris Hopkinson, Chairman

Sergii Glazunov, CEO

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel: 020 7409 3494

Rory Murphy / Richard Tulloch

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: 020 7638 9571

Nick Hayns / Elizabeth Kittle

Disclaimer

Regal Petroleum plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
11:28aREGAL PETROLEUM : Management Changes
PU
11:18aREGAL PETROLEUM : Management Appointments
PU
06/03REGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/03REGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
05/20REGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
05/01REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results Correction
PU
04/30REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results
PU
04/04REGAL PETROLEUM : Ukraine Update
PU
03/20REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order Update
AQ
03/19REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order Update
PU
More news
Chart REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Regal Petroleum PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergei Glazunov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Aleksey Volodymyrovych Pertin Non-Executive Director
Yuliia Kirianova Non-Executive Director
Bruce James Burrows Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGAL PETROLEUM PLC-36.83%158
CNOOC LTD1.81%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.45%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-5.94%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.05%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.04%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About