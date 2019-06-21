Regal Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached:ii Regal Petroleum plc

2 Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights N/A

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached N/A

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments N/A

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Yes

Other (please specify): N/A

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:iii TOMKINS TRADING LIMITED

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv KYLESTONE LIMITED

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached:v 20 June 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified: 20 June 2019