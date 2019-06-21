Regal Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares
Number
of
Voting
Rights
Number
of shares
Number of voting
rights
% of voting rights x
Direct
Directxi
Indirectxii
Direct
Indirect
GB0031775819
45,934,091
14.326%
0
0
0%
0%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument
Expiration
datexiii
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
% of voting
rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument
Exercise price
Expiration datexvii
Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
Number of voting rights instrument refers to
% of voting rightsxix, xx
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Nominal
Delta
N/A
N/A
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights
Percentage of voting rights
0
%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
·KELDA LIMITED (holder of 50% of shares of KYLESTONE LIMITED)
·TOMKINS TRADING LIMITED (holder of 50% of shares of KYLESTONE LIMITED)
·KYLESTONE LIMITED
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:
Natalia Burnosova
15. Contact telephone number:
+380444985373
+380675658055
