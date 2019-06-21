Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Regal Petroleum PLC    RPT   GB0031775819

REGAL PETROLEUM PLC

(RPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 04:14:33 am
39.9 GBp   -0.13%
03:55aREGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
06/06REGAL PETROLEUM : Management Changes
PU
06/06REGAL PETROLEUM : Management Appointments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regal Petroleum : Notification of Major Interest in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 03:55am EDT
RNS Number : 9640C
Regal Petroleum PLC
21 June 2019

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii

Regal Petroleum plc

2 Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

N/A

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

N/A

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

N/A

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Yes

Other (please specify):

N/A

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii

TOMKINS TRADING LIMITED

4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv

KYLESTONE LIMITED

5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v

20 June 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

20 June 2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii

14%, 13%, 12%, 11%, 10%, 9%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5%, 4%, 3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix

Class/type of
shares


if possible using
the ISIN CODE

Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number
of
Shares

Number
of
Voting
Rights

Number
of shares

Number of voting
rights

% of voting rights x

Direct

Directxi

Indirectxii

Direct

Indirect

GB0031775819

45,934,091

14.326%

0

0

0%

0%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
datexiii

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv

Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.

% of voting
rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument

Exercise price

Expiration datexvii

Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii

Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rightsxix, xx

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Nominal

Delta

N/A

N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

0

%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi

· KELDA LIMITED (holder of 50% of shares of KYLESTONE LIMITED)

· TOMKINS TRADING LIMITED (holder of 50% of shares of KYLESTONE LIMITED)

· KYLESTONE LIMITED

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:


13. Additional information:

14. Contact name:

Natalia Burnosova

15. Contact telephone number:

+380444985373

+380675658055


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLEAFKEADFNEAF

Disclaimer

Regal Petroleum plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 07:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
03:55aREGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
06/06REGAL PETROLEUM : Management Changes
PU
06/06REGAL PETROLEUM : Management Appointments
PU
06/03REGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/03REGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
05/20REGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
05/01REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results Correction
PU
04/30REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results
PU
04/04REGAL PETROLEUM : Ukraine Update
PU
03/20REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order Update
AQ
More news
Chart REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Regal Petroleum PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergei Glazunov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Aleksey Volodymyrovych Pertin Non-Executive Director
Yuliia Kirianova Non-Executive Director
Bruce James Burrows Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGAL PETROLEUM PLC-36.59%158
CNOOC LTD8.06%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.65%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.86%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.05%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.44%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About